Shocking details emerge about serial killer’s horror tactics after body of woman found in woods helps track down suspect

By Danielle Cinone
 3 days ago

SHOCKING details have emerged about a serial killer's chilling tactics in the week the man pleaded guilty.

Daniel Printz, 59, was in court on Tuesday just one month after the body of an 80-year-old woman was found in a wooded area.

Daniel Printz, 59, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday Credit: Spartanburg County Detention Center
Edna Suttles' body was found in a wooded area last month Credit: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

The North Carolina man admitted the kidnapping of Edna Suttles - a Travelers Rest woman who was last seen alive in August 2021 - which led to her death.

Suttles went missing after leaving her Greenville County, South Carolina home in her champagne-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Printz, who was seen getting into Suttles' Jeep outside the Food Lion store in Travelers Rest on the day she went missing, confessed on Tuesday to using yogurt to sedate the woman with drugs, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.

In court, Printz explained his tactic of buying yogurt in the grocery store and using one of the yogurt containers to sedate Suttles.

He then admitted to taking the woman's vehicle from the store's parking lot to a nearby hotel, the outlet reports.

Additionally, Printz confessed to cleaning her car prior to driving Suttles to his Bostic, North Carolina, home in his vehicle.

Printz was arrested three weeks after Suttles' disappearance and following a search of his property, in which authorities found Suttles' DNA on various items, like zip ties and a plastic bag.

A press conference was held on Wednesday morning to release the details on Printz's case.

After Printz's guilty plea was accepted in federal court, the killer was sentenced to life in prison by United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. and ordered to pay $35,700 in restitution, according to FOX Carolina.

Included in his plea agreement, Printz confessed to killing three women from North Carolina.

He admitted to killing Nancy Rego, her mom Dolores Sellers, and Leigh Goodman.

Investigators determined Printz administered a lethal dose of prescription medication to Sellers, which killed her.

Goodwin passed away within days of meeting Printz, Fox Carolina reports.

And Printz fatally shot Rego in 2018.

U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis said: "Printz is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping, and killing women - causing unimaginable loss to his victims and their families.

"He has earned every day of his life sentence, and our communities are safer with him in a prison cell.

"We are grateful that the Court delivered justice today and we hope it provides some measure of comfort for the victims’ families."

Evidence found in 2021

Police conducted a search of Printz's Rutherford County, NC, residence last September for any evidence connecting him to Suttles' disappearance.

Investigators uncovered multiple firearms and electronic devices but nothing connected to Suttles, court docs say.

Police charged Printz with firearms violations and grand larceny charges after surveillance footage captured him driving Suttles' Jeep, court docs claim.

However, during their search, they found a North Carolina driver’s license and passport belonging to Nancy Rego of Charlotte, who disappeared in 2017.

Rego’s family told detectives at the time she was in a relationship with Printz before her disappearance, court docs read.

For a time, family members texted and emailed with a person who claimed to be Rego but who refused to meet or speak with them, the affidavit claims.

The second sweep of Printz's home uncovered more links to Rego, including bank statements, credit cards and a wallet belonging to her mother, Dolores Sellers Gore, court records claim.

Investigators also allegedly found “partially full pill bottles prescribed to Rego” and a “black bag containing various items, including zip-ties, a taser, lubricant and crushed pills in a plastic bag labeled “Ativan,” a powerful anti-anxiety medication.

Detectives obtained a third search warrant, which led to detectives finding Suttle’s purse, Jeep keys and other items belonging to her hidden in a bee box.

In an interview with investigators last October, Printz said he wanted to “purge himself” of his sins, allegedly confessing to killing several people but did not disclose names, the affidavit says.

Printz fatally shot Nancy Rego in 2018 Credit: National Missing and Unidentified Persons System
'Printz (pictured) is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping, and killing women,' said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis Credit: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

