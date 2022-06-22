ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Our hands are tied! Barcelona 'blame LaLiga financial rules' for £70m Frenkie de Jong asking price as Man United try to drive the fee down to secure Erik ten Hag's No 1 target

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Barcelona are reportedly blaming LaLiga's unforgiving financial rules for placing a £70million asking price on Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing as United try to seal a deal for the Holland midfielder, who is new manager Erik ten Hag's primary transfer target this summer.

United would like to pay in the region of £60m for De Jong, with the possibility of a further £5m in add-ons, but Barcelona wish to recoup as much of the £65m they paid Ajax for the player back in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJAUb_0gIjr0ky00
Barcelona are blaming tough LaLiga spending rules for the high asking price for Manchester United midfielder target Frenkie de Jong. Barca want £70million for more for the Dutchman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ya5Rv_0gIjr0ky00
Erik ten Hag is eager for United to bring in De Jong, a player he worked with when at Ajax

And, according to ESPN, Barcelona are insisting they have little choice but to place a premium on De Jong because of league rules.

Barcelona's financial issues are well-documented and they are subject to restrictions on spending after breaching their salary cap.

They can only reinvest in their squad a third of what they make through player sales or save in wages.

That's despite members voting last week to free up cash by selling off a portion of the club's television and merchandising rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7FDz_0gIjr0ky00
De Jong, seen in Holland action this month, is in limbo as talks over his future continue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puCNH_0gIjr0ky00
Barcelona paid around £65m for De Jong back in 2019 and would like to recoup all of that

If United have to meet Barcelona's asking price for De Jong, it would put a significant dent in their summer budget believed to be between £100m and £150m after player sales are taking into account.

Their first priority is to address a long-standing central midfield issue with Ten Hag well aware of De Jong's qualities having coached him at Ajax.

Christian Eriksen, who spent the second half of last season at Brentford and successfully relaunched his career after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, is seen as an additional option rather than an alternative to De Jong.

In addition, United will look for a forward who can play right across the forward line with Ajax winger Antony a leading target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUrQb_0gIjr0ky00
Christian Eriksen has emerged as another midfield target for Manchester United this summer



Daily Mail

Michael Cheika offers old rival Eddie Jones his backing... as he insists the under-fire head coach 'has done a fantastic job' ahead of England's three-match series in Australia

The last time England came to Australia, Michael Cheika tried in vain to ambush Eddie Jones. This time, he is offering support to his former team-mate and coaching rival, while plotting a salvage operation on another continent. In 2016, Cheika was in charge of the Wallabies, who had reached the...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Fulham make £11m bid for Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira with midfielder left weighing up whether he wants to join Premier League new boys, try to impress Erik ten Hag or make Flamengo loan permanent

Fulham have made an £11million offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo but now has the option of returning to the Premier League with newly-promoted Fulham. The Cottagers have made an initial £8.6million offer, rising to £11m if certain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail



