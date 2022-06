Most Illinoisans probably know the name Tammy Duckworth. But far fewer probably know the incumbent Democrat U.S. senator is up for re-election this year. Kathy Salvi (pictured), one of seven Republican candidates in Tuesday’s primary, included Springfield on a downstate campaign swing Thursday. Salvi said while the war-wounded Duckworth has earned commendation for her military service, she’s spent ten years on Capitol Hill, and it’s time for somebody else.

