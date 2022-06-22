ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will President Biden’s gas tax holiday help Texas motorists? The answer may surprise you

By Dalia Faheid
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will ask Congress to lift federal taxes on gas through the end of September.

For Texans, that comes at a time when we’re paying $4.62 a gallon on average at the pump, $1.88 more than a year ago.

While the action is intended to bring drivers some relief in the short-term, how much would Texans actually save during those three months?

The tax holiday would suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon of gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel. That would bring the average price of a gallon of gas down to $4.44 .

Because the federal tax makes up only about 4% of a gallon’s cost , it’s not going to generate large savings for Texas drivers, says AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

With the average size gas tank needing 14 gallons, the tax holiday would create an average savings of $2.58 per fill-up . For a truck, at a 20-gallon capacity, you would save $3.68.

Texans still have to pay a 20 cent state tax for each gallon, unless the Texas Legislature implements a state gas tax holiday.

While it won’t amount to much savings, the federal gas tax holiday could actually have a negative impact on Texas drivers, Armbruster says, because those taxes are often used to build and maintain transportation infrastructure.

“You’re now creating a potential funding gap for roadway and bridge improvements that are much needed in many areas of the country, including here in Texas,” he said.

The biggest thing that impacts the price of gas is the price of crude oil, so if you have rising crude prices, that can have an outsized role in pushing pump prices even higher, Armbruster said.

“The president is limited in what effect they can have, because crude oil prices are set by global markets, and most of what we pay when you break down a gallon of gas, more than 50% of that gallon of gas is the cost of crude oil,” he said.

Bart Jackson
3d ago

Biden is actually trying to make things worse. The plan is to get Americans to use more fuel while not increasing the supply. The Marxist Left is our to Destroy America as we know it.

Reply(3)
20
TopC
3d ago

Yeah, he’s just buying votes for mid-terms and after the “holiday” passes the Fed tax will come back higher than it is now! Just wait and see!

Reply
17
Patriot
3d ago

guess who could care less about the price of Gasoline? The People in Congress and their Rich Donors.

Reply
21
