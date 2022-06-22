ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Brett Phillips: Sits against southpaw

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Phillips isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bryce Harper injury: Reigning NL MVP suffers fractured left thumb on hit by pitch vs. Padres

Philadelphia Phillies slugger and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb Saturday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park (GameTracker). Harper took a 97 mph Blake Snell fastball to the hand and exited the game immediately. The Phillies announced the fracture soon thereafter and say Harper will undergo additional tests in the coming days. They did not provide a timetable for his recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Sent to Triple-A

Littell was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Littell pitched Thursday against Atlanta and allowed one run over three innings, and he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. The 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 29 major-league innings this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Officially reinstated

Lugo was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lugo has been away from the team since Monday for the birth of his child and was expected back in time for the team's weekend series against the Marlins. Now that he's officially back, Lugo should return to a setup role, working in front of Edwin Diaz. On the season, Lugo has maintained a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Managing shoulder issue

Hayes is being evaluated for a left shoulder injury following Thursday's 8-7 win over the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-5 with his third home run of the season, two RBI and two additional runs in the Pirates' victory. Hayes appeared to jam his left shoulder...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Sent to Triple-A

The Yankees optioned Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. After striking out five while tossing three scoreless innings last Thursday in a spot start against the Rays, Schmidt moved back to the bullpen this week when Luis Severino was cleared to return from the COVID-19-related injured list. Schmidt appeared in both of the past two games and gave up one earned run over 1.2 innings, and he'll now be moved off the 26-man active roster with the Yankees needing to clear room for waiver pickup Albert Abreu. It's unclear if the Yankees plan to have Schmidt stretch out for starting duty at Triple-A or if he'll continue working as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hits 60-day IL in procedural move

The White Sox transferred Jimenez (hamstring) to the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. Thursday marks 60 days since Jimenez was initially placed on the IL on April 23 with a strained right hamstring that required surgery, so the transaction doesn't affect his timeline for returning to the 26-man active roster and merely opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Lenyn Sosa, whose contract was purchased from Double-A Birmingham. After his minor-league rehab assignment was paused for two weeks, Jimenez returned to action Tuesday for Triple-A Charlotte and has gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts while playing on back-to-back days. The White Sox may want to give Jimenez some light exposure to the outfield this weekend before potentially reinstating him from the IL next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Back in big leagues

Naughton was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday. Naughton has already spent four separate stints on the major-league roster. His numbers haven't necessarily justified a permanent stay, as he owns a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 innings of work, though his 1.8 percent walk rate at least demonstrates strong control. He'll replace Drew VerHagen in the bullpen, who hit the injured list with a shoulder issue Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Rece Hinds: Suffers left hamate fracture

Hinds was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a left hamate fracture Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hinds has struggled with strikeouts in the minors early in the season, as he's posted a 40.0 percent strikeout rate over 53 games at High-A Dayton. The 21-year-old played in Tuesday's game in Dayton but apparently sustained a hand injury that will require an IL stint. The team hasn't yet revealed a timetable for Hinds' return, but he'll presumably be forced to miss several weeks since he's dealing with a fracture.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Not in Thursday's lineup

Knizner isn't starting Thursday against the Brewers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Knizner started the last three games and went 1-for-8 with a walk and a strikeout. Ivan Herrera will take over behind the dish and bat ninth Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Returns to big leagues

The White Sox recalled White from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. He'll start in right field and bat sixth in the series opener with the Orioles. With Danny Mendick (knee) and Adam Engel (hamstring) both being placed on the injured list Thursday, Sheets was summoned from the minors to fill one of the open spots on the 26-man active roster. He was sent down June 10 and produced a .270 average with two homers, seven RBI and six runs over 37 at-bats in nine games with Charlotte. Now that he's back with the big club, the lefty-hitting Sheets could have a line on a strong-side platoon role with five position players (Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal, Mendick and Engel) residing on the IL.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Cleared of major injury

Hayes (shoulder) is only sore after a collision at home plate to close Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes scored in dramatic fashion to win the game for Pittsburgh in the bottom of the 10th inning, but he stayed down after colliding with Willson Contreras. Despite the positive news, Hayes will be evaluated in the morning, which should provide a better idea of his availability for the team's weekend series against the Rays.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Requires season-ending surgery

Murphy (shoulder) will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Murphy sustained his shoulder injury in early May and suffered a setback several weeks later. The 31-year-old started to ramp up his rehab process recently after being shut down and received a PRP injection, but he'll ultimately require a procedure that will force him to miss the remainder of the season. Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens should continue to serve as the Mariners' top two options behind the dish.
SEATTLE, WA

