ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

First Look: Agave & Rye – Grandview

By Susan Post
columbusunderground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks later, Agave & Rye is ready for round two. The new-to-Columbus chain opens its second area location today, Wednesday, June 22, at 1295 Grandview Ave., taking over the former home of SPAGIO. Round one opened as of June 1 at 479 N. High St. in the Short...

columbusunderground.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbus CEO

Food News: Crafted Culture to Open Downtown Taproom; The Shrunken Head Closes

Crafted Culture Brewing Co., founded by Columbus Monthly Tastemaker Anthony “Sizzle” Perry, has landed a new home in Downtown Columbus. The city’s first Black-owned brewery is set to take over a street-level space at the Harlow on Main apartment building at 199 E. Main St. Crafted Culture first made its debut in early 2021 at 505 Morrison Road in Gahanna but left the space earlier this year. Not long after, Heart State Brewing took over the Gahanna taproom.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Buckeye Lady opens new location in Clintonville

The Buckeye Lady, known for turning a a state staple into a sweet treat, opened a new location in the Clintonville neighborhood. Alicia Hindman founded the business amid COVID-19 when she found a passion for bringing the peanut butter and chocolate confection to many around the world. Two years later, there are over 25 different varieties of stuffed buckeyes including red velvet, s'mores and vegan options. The Buckeye Lady is both human and dog friendly through a collaboration with Cake Hound, a bakery and boutique for pet, to serve buckeye dog treats. The new location is located at 4493 N High St in Clintonville.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Picnic with the Pops goes disco

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds traveled back to the 70s for Saturday’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the Boogie Wonder Band’s high-energy disco performance. Before the band took the stage, attendees took part in a competition showing off their best disco dance moves. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the Columbus Symphony’s annual outdoor concert […]
COLUMBUS, OH
vanlifewanderer.com

The 10 Best Breweries In Columbus, Ohio In 2022

2013 seems to have been the year for beer in Columbus, Ohio, having given birth to several independently owned craft breweries in a mere 12 months. While some were founded before and after this year, it certainly gave birth to the greater part of our list. Happily, they’ve all remained in business and keep producing delicious craft brews.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grandview Heights, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Grandview Heights, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Grandview Heights, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Grandview Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! 2022: What you need to know

Where to watch There are magnificent views of the Red, White, and BOOM! fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. July 1 throughout the city of Columbus including downtown, Franklinton, Short North, and more. But for those who don’t like crowds, NBC4’s on-air and online broadcast is a great option to watch 2022’s 40th anniversary show. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Latest Central Ohio Wedding News

The Barn of Hidden Valley recently held its first wedding. Nestled between New Albany and Granville, this rustic venue offers hourly and full-day rentals with access to the barn, dressing rooms, a patio and outdoor spaces. Tables and chairs are provided; an event planner and coordinator can be added for an additional fee. 4212 Northridge Road, Alexandria; 614-896-4309; thebarnhv.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
NBC4 Columbus

ComFest returns to Goodale Park, celebrates 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park on Friday after virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Agave Rye Grandview
columbusunderground.com

Theater Review: Short North Stage’s Loving ‘Surviving the Moonlight’

As a labor of love, it’s hard to argue with Surviving the Moonlight, premiering at Short North Stage in a handsome production directed by Michael Licata, augmenting the last songs left by Christopher Gore (Nefertiti, Fame) and worked on by his frequent collaborator David Spangler, with new songs by Gore’s brother (and Short North Stage co-founder) Rick Gore and Spangler and a new book by Rick Gore.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

This $8 million mansion on the Scioto River is for sale

If you've got $8 million lying around and dream of living in a decadent European-style estate without leaving Ohio, here's your chance.Up for sale: A 32,675-square foot behemoth on the Scioto River.4500 Dublin Road is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, behind only Les Wexner's New Albany estate.Details: This Tuscan-themed home is adorned with hand-painted murals, pillars around every corner and copious balconies, including one overlooking the front entrance.Other features include — deep breath — a clay tennis court, sauna, hair salon, commercial kitchen, indoor waterfall, elevator, sledding hill, pool and river docks.All told, there are 16 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, including the accompanying guest cottages and apartments. The intrigue: The home dates back to 1990, but original owner Don Ettore was inspired by his European travels and had it completely rebuilt. He died in 2001 before the renovations were complete and the house has changed hands several times since, at one point owned by Charley Shin of Charley's Philly Steaks. Listing agents: Stephanie Hyer and Scott E. Street of Sotheby's International Realty.See more photos
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! street closures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Street closures in downtown Columbus and Franklinton for Red, White, & BOOM! begin Monday and will expand in the days leading up to Friday’s fireworks show and into clean-up Saturday morning. Monday, June 27 from 9 a.m through Saturday, July 2 Washington Blvd. from Broad St to Main St. Wednesday, June 29 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
visitdublinohio.com

5 Paths to Outdoor Bliss in Dublin

If you’re like us, you know that time with family and friends is precious. Sometimes, the best memories are made outdoors. That’s why, here in Dublin, our parks and open spaces percolate with warm community spirit. You’ll find us downright neighborly. Dublin welcomes you to enjoy a gentle getaway where you’ll have room to roam, creature comforts close by, and fresh air for miles. Curious?
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cityscenecolumbus.com

Arts & Music | ComFest, Flower Power and Boogie Wonder Band

Evolution Theatre Company presents Birds of a Feather. This area premiere performance, presented by Evolution Theatre Company, recounts the tale of Roy and Silo, two male penguins at the Central Park Zoo. This heartwarming story highlights the importance of family and love, even when it’s between penguins. June 24-26.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Hayes grad to sing at 4th concert

The Central Ohio Symphony will again take the stage in Delaware on Monday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Jaime Morales-Matos will direct the orchestra in Phillips Glen, located behind Gray Chapel on the Sandusky Street main campus of Ohio Wesleyan University, just one block south of downtown Delaware. Delaware...
DELAWARE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy