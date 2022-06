June 25, 2022 (HARRISON, NEW JERSEY) – The Seattle Seawolves traveled to Harrison, New Jersey for a clash with Rugby New York, the 2022 Eastern Conference Champions, for the 2022 MLR Championship at Red Bull Arena. Although Seattle score the first try of the match in the 4th minute of the match, New York was able to capitalize on more opportunities throughout the full 80 to win defeat Seattle, 30-15.

