Since taking over the county-owned youth crisis center in Rawlins, the organization that now runs it has learned two important facts about the area. One, good help is hard to find and keep. Two, the shelter serves a critical need in Carbon County. So, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is struggling to keep the operation open with a bare-bones staff. Cali O’Hare reports.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO