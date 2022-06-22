ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Gordon announces wild bison license raffle winner

By News Team
 3 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Governor Mark Gordon announced Norma Winder of Jackson as the 2022 winner of the Wyoming Governor's Wild Bison raffle.

For the third year, Governor Gordon donated a bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation.

“I thank all those who purchased a raffle ticket to support Wyoming’s spectacular wildlife,” Governor Gordon said. “The amount donated by these Wyoming hunters shows just how much we all care about our wildlife and our culture of hunting.”

The raffle, which was only open to Wyoming residents, raised $22,050. Proceeds will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition to help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife.

