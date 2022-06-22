Let the Fun Begin! 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Begins Filming in Greece

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 3. Continuing to prove that it is one of the better new series out there, The Old Man is the type of show you can watch just to get to see acclaimed actors chew up every line of dialogue they get. It is built around the solid foundation of having an old agent, played by iconic actor Jeff Bridges, though is further bolstered by the strength of its supporting cast. This can be seen in the first two episodes when Bridges has gone toe to toe with the also stellar John Lithgow. The show is at its most tense when the two are just having phone conversations with each other, which adds a deeper tension to the story. It doesn't even need them to share a room to completely capture our attention. However, the most recent phone call, in the third episode, shows there is another crucial member of the cast. We couldn’t give full praise to her in our review as much of what makes her so good would be a spoiler. Now that the episode has been released into the world, it is high time to acknowledge this powerhouse performance.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO