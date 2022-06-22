Rangers' Glenn Otto: Could be back Sunday

The White Sox recalled White from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. He'll start in right field and bat sixth in the series opener with the Orioles. With Danny Mendick (knee) and Adam Engel (hamstring) both being placed on the injured list Thursday, Sheets was summoned from the minors to fill one of the open spots on the 26-man active roster. He was sent down June 10 and produced a .270 average with two homers, seven RBI and six runs over 37 at-bats in nine games with Charlotte. Now that he's back with the big club, the lefty-hitting Sheets could have a line on a strong-side platoon role with five position players (Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal, Mendick and Engel) residing on the IL.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO