Dallas, TX

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Could be back Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Otto (illness) rejoined the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday and will likely be activated from the COVID-19-related injured list to start in Sunday's home game against the Nationals,...

CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Sent to Triple-A

Littell was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Littell pitched Thursday against Atlanta and allowed one run over three innings, and he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. The 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 29 major-league innings this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Managing shoulder issue

Hayes is being evaluated for a left shoulder injury following Thursday's 8-7 win over the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-5 with his third home run of the season, two RBI and two additional runs in the Pirates' victory. Hayes appeared to jam his left shoulder...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Sent to Triple-A

The Yankees optioned Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. After striking out five while tossing three scoreless innings last Thursday in a spot start against the Rays, Schmidt moved back to the bullpen this week when Luis Severino was cleared to return from the COVID-19-related injured list. Schmidt appeared in both of the past two games and gave up one earned run over 1.2 innings, and he'll now be moved off the 26-man active roster with the Yankees needing to clear room for waiver pickup Albert Abreu. It's unclear if the Yankees plan to have Schmidt stretch out for starting duty at Triple-A or if he'll continue working as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Officially reinstated

Lugo was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lugo has been away from the team since Monday for the birth of his child and was expected back in time for the team's weekend series against the Marlins. Now that he's officially back, Lugo should return to a setup role, working in front of Edwin Diaz. On the season, Lugo has maintained a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Back in big leagues

Naughton was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday. Naughton has already spent four separate stints on the major-league roster. His numbers haven't necessarily justified a permanent stay, as he owns a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 innings of work, though his 1.8 percent walk rate at least demonstrates strong control. He'll replace Drew VerHagen in the bullpen, who hit the injured list with a shoulder issue Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Nomar Mazara: Remains on bench Thursday

Mazara isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Phillies. Mazara went 3-for-16 with a double, a run, an RBI and five strikeouts over his last four games and will be on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Jose Azocar is starting in right field and batting seventh.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Rece Hinds: Suffers left hamate fracture

Hinds was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a left hamate fracture Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hinds has struggled with strikeouts in the minors early in the season, as he's posted a 40.0 percent strikeout rate over 53 games at High-A Dayton. The 21-year-old played in Tuesday's game in Dayton but apparently sustained a hand injury that will require an IL stint. The team hasn't yet revealed a timetable for Hinds' return, but he'll presumably be forced to miss several weeks since he's dealing with a fracture.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Gone cold at dish

Siri went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday against the Yankees. Siri has just three hits across 33 at-bats in June, but he has still managed to split starts with Chas McCormick in center field. Both could be in jeopardy of losing playing time to either Jake Meyers (shoulder), who is scheduled to be activated from the injured list in the near future, or Mauricio Dubon once he's no longer needed in the infield. Siri has provided three home runs and six stolen bases across 141 plate appearances, but he has struck out 31.9 percent of the time and has maintained just a .185 batting average.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Cleared of major injury

Hayes (shoulder) is only sore after a collision at home plate to close Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes scored in dramatic fashion to win the game for Pittsburgh in the bottom of the 10th inning, but he stayed down after colliding with Willson Contreras. Despite the positive news, Hayes will be evaluated in the morning, which should provide a better idea of his availability for the team's weekend series against the Rays.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Returns to big leagues

The White Sox recalled White from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. He'll start in right field and bat sixth in the series opener with the Orioles. With Danny Mendick (knee) and Adam Engel (hamstring) both being placed on the injured list Thursday, Sheets was summoned from the minors to fill one of the open spots on the 26-man active roster. He was sent down June 10 and produced a .270 average with two homers, seven RBI and six runs over 37 at-bats in nine games with Charlotte. Now that he's back with the big club, the lefty-hitting Sheets could have a line on a strong-side platoon role with five position players (Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal, Mendick and Engel) residing on the IL.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

76ers' Michael Foster: Signs with 76ers

Foster signed a contract with the 76ers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Foster spent the 2021-22 season with the G League Ignite and averaged 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game. He'll compete for a role with Philadelphia during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Heads to 60-day IL

Tampa Bay transferred Margot (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction confirms what was already feared when Margot was carted off the field in Monday's loss to the Yankees: that the 27-year-old outfielder will be headed for an extended absence. The Rays are still classifying Margot's injury as a right knee sprain, with the tear presumably being of the second- or third-degree variety since he's now set to miss at least two months. While Margot is on the shelf, rookie Josh Lowe should have a clearer runway to a near-everyday role in the Tampa Bay outfield.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Not starting Thursday

Robert (leg) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Orioles. Robert exited Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays and was expected to be in Thursday's lineup, but he'll ultimately be on the bench for at least one matchup. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench during the series opener against Baltimore. Leury Garcia will shift to center field while Josh Harrison starts at second base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Receives rare day off

Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Cronenworth started the past 33 games and will head to the bench for only the second time all season. He has a 1.029 OPS through 22 games in June, though he's 0-for-9 with two runs over the past two contests. CJ Abrams will start at the keystone with Ha-Seong Kim manning shortstop.
SAN DIEGO, CA

