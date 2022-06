Spy x Family has ended its run for the Spring, and has released a new poster to help honor the midseason finale of the debut run for the anime series! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was the most anticipated new release of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and subsequently took over much of the conversation among fans online for the last few months. But now that it's come to an end, it's going to be a bit of a wait before fans get to see more episodes of the series later this year.

