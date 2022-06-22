ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers' Willy Adames: Reclaims team home run lead

 4 days ago

Adames went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Cardinals. Adames' first-inning blast off...

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
Rays' Manuel Margot: Heads to 60-day IL

Tampa Bay transferred Margot (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction confirms what was already feared when Margot was carted off the field in Monday's loss to the Yankees: that the 27-year-old outfielder will be headed for an extended absence. The Rays are still classifying Margot's injury as a right knee sprain, with the tear presumably being of the second- or third-degree variety since he's now set to miss at least two months. While Margot is on the shelf, rookie Josh Lowe should have a clearer runway to a near-everyday role in the Tampa Bay outfield.
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Returns to big leagues

The White Sox recalled White from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. He'll start in right field and bat sixth in the series opener with the Orioles. With Danny Mendick (knee) and Adam Engel (hamstring) both being placed on the injured list Thursday, Sheets was summoned from the minors to fill one of the open spots on the 26-man active roster. He was sent down June 10 and produced a .270 average with two homers, seven RBI and six runs over 37 at-bats in nine games with Charlotte. Now that he's back with the big club, the lefty-hitting Sheets could have a line on a strong-side platoon role with five position players (Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal, Mendick and Engel) residing on the IL.
WATCH: Four-star TE Jack Larsen to make commitment live Friday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Jack Larsen, a four-star tight end from Charlotte Catholic High School in North Carolina, will make his choice at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Padres' Manny Machado: Remains out of lineup

Machado (ankle) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Phillies. While the Padres remain optimistic that Machado won't require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to his left ankle sprain, he'll remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Sergio Alcantara is starting at third base and batting ninth.
Mariners' Ty France: Exits with apparent left arm injury

France was removed from Thursday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fifth inning due to an apparent left arm injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. France's arm was run into while covering first base with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he appeared to be in considerable pain while remaining down for several minutes following the collision. He went 0-for-2 prior to his departure, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to begin the Mariners' weekend series against the Angels.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Not starting Thursday

Robert (leg) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Orioles. Robert exited Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays and was expected to be in Thursday's lineup, but he'll ultimately be on the bench for at least one matchup. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench during the series opener against Baltimore. Leury Garcia will shift to center field while Josh Harrison starts at second base.
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Receives rare day off

Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Cronenworth started the past 33 games and will head to the bench for only the second time all season. He has a 1.029 OPS through 22 games in June, though he's 0-for-9 with two runs over the past two contests. CJ Abrams will start at the keystone with Ha-Seong Kim manning shortstop.
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Managing shoulder issue

Hayes is being evaluated for a left shoulder injury following Thursday's 8-7 win over the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-5 with his third home run of the season, two RBI and two additional runs in the Pirates' victory. Hayes appeared to jam his left shoulder...
Reds' Rece Hinds: Suffers left hamate fracture

Hinds was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a left hamate fracture Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hinds has struggled with strikeouts in the minors early in the season, as he's posted a 40.0 percent strikeout rate over 53 games at High-A Dayton. The 21-year-old played in Tuesday's game in Dayton but apparently sustained a hand injury that will require an IL stint. The team hasn't yet revealed a timetable for Hinds' return, but he'll presumably be forced to miss several weeks since he's dealing with a fracture.
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Cleared of major injury

Hayes (shoulder) is only sore after a collision at home plate to close Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes scored in dramatic fashion to win the game for Pittsburgh in the bottom of the 10th inning, but he stayed down after colliding with Willson Contreras. Despite the positive news, Hayes will be evaluated in the morning, which should provide a better idea of his availability for the team's weekend series against the Rays.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hits 60-day IL in procedural move

The White Sox transferred Jimenez (hamstring) to the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. Thursday marks 60 days since Jimenez was initially placed on the IL on April 23 with a strained right hamstring that required surgery, so the transaction doesn't affect his timeline for returning to the 26-man active roster and merely opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Lenyn Sosa, whose contract was purchased from Double-A Birmingham. After his minor-league rehab assignment was paused for two weeks, Jimenez returned to action Tuesday for Triple-A Charlotte and has gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts while playing on back-to-back days. The White Sox may want to give Jimenez some light exposure to the outfield this weekend before potentially reinstating him from the IL next week.
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Remains on bench Thursday

Mazara isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Phillies. Mazara went 3-for-16 with a double, a run, an RBI and five strikeouts over his last four games and will be on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Jose Azocar is starting in right field and batting seventh.
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Diagnosed with torn ACL

Mendick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn right ACL on Thursday. Mendick sustained a knee injury in a collision during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL. The 28-year-old will presumably be placed on the 60-day IL at some point, while Lenyn Sosa's contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham to provide depth in the infield. It's not yet clear whether Mendick will be ready for the start of the regular season in 2023.
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Clear of injury

Stowers (ribs) returned to the lineup for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Stowers went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's contest. Given his quick return to action and the fact he played the full game in center field, the 24-year-old outfielder can be considered fully healthy after missing just one game.
Phillies' Bryce Harper: To be examined again

Harper will have his elbow re-evaluated next week, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Harper has served as the designated hitter for most of the season and exclusively since April 17. He has missed time periodically, but the issue hasn't stopped him from hitting .326/.392/.618 across 265 plate appearances on the campaign. If the evaluation reveals sufficient healing, Harper could begin a throwing program in the hopes of ultimately returning to right field.
