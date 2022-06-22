New Houston restaurant boasts one of the largest vegan sushi menus in the country
Blue Sushi Sake Grill just opened in M-K-T Heights, serving plant-based rolls and sustainable...www.chron.com
Blue Sushi Sake Grill just opened in M-K-T Heights, serving plant-based rolls and sustainable...www.chron.com
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0