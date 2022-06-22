ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

New Houston restaurant boasts one of the largest vegan sushi menus in the country

By Megha McSwain
Chron.com
Chron.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blue Sushi Sake Grill just opened in M-K-T Heights, serving plant-based rolls and sustainable...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Houston Sandwich Shop Finally Opens That Austin Restaurant

Houston sandwich restaurant mini-chain Local Foods is finally opening its first Austin location this weekend in the downtown area. The 454 West Second Street location will open on Saturday, June 25. The sandwich menu includes the crunch chicken sandwich made with a nut-seed crumble on a pretzel bun; the vegan...
AUSTIN, TX
kolomkobir.com

Boudin and Baked Potatoes Star at This Meat Market and Barbecue Joint

Just through the front doors of Bud’s House of Meat in south Houston, you’ll likely find co-owner Henry Wayne Adair Jr. directing traffic. Wayne (he goes by his middle name) is part greeter and part quarterback. In his blue-and-white striped shirt, complete with name patch, he points incoming customers to open spots or the shortest line at the meat counter that stretches the length of the building. The variety of raw meat behind the counter is mesmerizing. Turkey wings, fajitas, homemade sausages, and boudin share space with steaks, chops, and ground pork shaped into the silhouette of a pig. If you’re looking for already-smoked meats, Wayne will point you to the takeout counter under the neon sign that reads “Bud’s BBQ To Go.”
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

The Best Restaurants in Downtown Houston

Readers: support our publication for $49 plus tax and shipping, and be rewarded with a Houston Food Finder Goodie Box containing over $150 of gift cards and swag from some of Houston’s best restaurants and other local food and drink businesses! Fewer than 20 remain, so get yours before these are gone!
HOUSTON, TX
postingstation.com

The Best Dentist In Houston, TX: Downtown Houston Dental

Downtown Houston Dental has been serving the dental needs of Houston, TX, since 1994. It’s conveniently located in the heart of the city, with free parking and flexible scheduling to accommodate busy people like you. But don’t let its convenient location fool you – this office is known throughout the state as one of the best dentist 77002 in Houston, TX! From cosmetic dentistry and implants to teeth whitening and root canals, Dr. and his skilled team are committed to making your smile look as healthy and natural as possible. So why wait? Call today to schedule an appointment!
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Tech#Food Drink#M K T Heights#Flagship Restaurant Group#Blue Sushi
Community Impact Houston

Southern Dough Baking Company to open in Katy this fall

Southern Dough Baking Company is coming to Katy this fall. (Courtesy Pexels) Southern Dough Baking Company, scheduled to open in Katy this fall, will be located in the city's historic downtown at 908 Ave. B. The eatery is the first of its concept and will be open for lunch and dinner. Its menu will feature sandwiches, salads, pies and Southern comfort food plates. www.thesodough.com.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
houstonpublicmedia.org

Remembering the Shamrock Hotel — and what it changed about historic preservation in Houston

Thirty-five years ago this month, Houston's iconic Shamrock Hotel was demolished. All these years later, longtime Houstonians still talk about the Shamrock, the over-the-top, 18-story, 1,100-room hotel that featured a massive swimming pool big enough to accommodate exhibition waterskiing. The brainchild of oil magnate Glenn McCarthy, the hotel – with...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

VIPs Alight to Celebrate CityBook's 'Leaders & Legends' at Sunny Schmooze

A WHO'S WHO of Houstonians — from the arts, big business, the media, philanthropy, pro sports and much more — came together to celebrate CityBook and Gittings Photography’s 2022 “Leaders & Legends” portrait series, presented in partnership with Residences at The Allen and Bentley Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Make Date Night More Fun With These 17 Houston Hot Spots

Dinner and a movie was once a solid date-night option, but in 2022, it’s time to think outside of the box. Fortunately, Houston is a city filled with restaurants, bars, and sports facilities that have gotten creative with their offerings, allowing guests to dine and drink with a substantial side of interactive entertainment.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy