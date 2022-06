SAN FRANCISCO -- For a team that had championship aspirations going into the NBA draft last year, the Warriors chose potential over perceived immediate production with their first pick when they took Jonathan Kuminga No. 7 overall. One year later, the Warriors are in a much different position after winning yet another title and this time owning the No. 28 overall pick, as well as two second-round picks at No. 51 and No. 55.

