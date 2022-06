Have you ever been driving around town and notice the name of a street and wonder how it got that name? Sometimes streets are named after people who owned the land, and other times a street may be named after someone who deserves our admiration because they did something good for our area. The latter is the case when it comes to Beasley Drive. Beasley Drive is named after Dan Beasley, who served as the mayor of Dickson three different times.

DICKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO