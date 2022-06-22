Alan Ray Nibarger, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan was born the son of Glen Richard and Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger on February 26, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Marine Corps....
Evelyn Mae Richardson, 90, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Salisbury, MO, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Evelyn was born on April 9, 1932, in Prairie Hill, MO, the daughter of James and Grace (Eagan) Wright. She was a 1950 graduate of Salisbury High School, and then attended business school in Kansas City, MO. After business school she returned to Salisbury where she worked as a copy editor for the Press Spectator. On June 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Jack Richardson at the Salisbury First Christian Church. Evelyn and her husband Jack were the owner of Sommer’s Potato Chip Factory in Salisbury and the Dumas Apartments in Columbia, MO. She was a member of the Salisbury First Christian Church and later attended the Faith Family Church in Fayette, MO. Evelyn was also involved in PEO, the Salisbury Music Club and enjoyed singing and performing in a barber shop quartet.
Donald Gene “Gus” Prichard, 89, passed away at North Kansas City Hospital on June 22, 2022. Gus, as he was known to family and friends, was born on January 24, 1933, to C.L. and Lottie (Stratton) Prichard in Georgeville, Missouri. Gus graduated from Polo High School in 1950...
DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. – The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department has CANCELLED an endangered silver alert for a 62-year-old man with dementia. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office issued the endangered silver advisory for Joseph Luis Florez regarding an incident occurring at a Maysville nursing home yesterday afternoon. Reports say Florez has...
A Richmond resident, Venita "Kay" Smith, 80, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Hardin Christian Church. Burial will be in Hardin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Humane Society of Ray County or the donor's choice, and may be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home.
A Brunswick resident, Michael Moser, 60, died Monday, June 20, 2022. Graveside services will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Brunswick. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work as part of the I-35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney this week that will require the CLOSURE of the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 from approximately mile marker 24.2 to MO Route 92. This closure will be in place beginning at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. daily from Monday, June 27 through Wednesday, June 29. Motorists should expect delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – A Norborne resident is held without bond for an incident at Hedrick Medical Center. The Chillicothe Police Department indicate at around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, 52-year-old Kent A. Milligan allegedly made threats towards a doctor at the hospital. An investigation into the matter resulted in a Livingston County warrant being issued. Milligan was arrested later on a felony terrorist threat in Lafayette County.
MARSHALL, Mo. – Missouri Valley College is to receive a $1,237,000 grant, administered over three years, from the U.S. Department of Education. An announcement from Missouri Valley College President Dr. Bonnie Humphrey indicates the funds will increase the college’s resources to help rural students and open pathways to higher education and economic success. The grant will also fund new positions to serve rural students including a project director for rural outreach and support, rural student success specialists to assist with career planning, academic advising and financial aid, and a financial literacy specialist.
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session tomorrow morning. New businesses on the agenda indicates the commission to vote on the Gordian proposal for the inspection and life safety remediation for the Ray County Courthouse. Commissioners and the County Clerk will un-table the Pharmaceutical Bids for discussion and a vote. A closed session follows.
MACON COUNTY, Mo. – The Macon County Health Department issues a warning concerning an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area. In the past four weeks, the health department have been notified of 78 positive cases, 32 of which have been within the last week, 19 in the week before, and 17 the week prior. These numbers are in comparison to 26 cases reported in May. Ages of positive cases range from 5 to 91-years-old.
Comments / 0