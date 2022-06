LAKE DELTA — Registration for the July Food Sense at the Lake Delta Firehouse will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 24, and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. For the Redeemer Church campus, it will be from 1 to 3 p.m. only on Friday, June 24. Pick up will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, for both campuses. Those who wish to participate in the Camden program should contact Stephenie at 315-795-9378 for more information.

