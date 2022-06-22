ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Resumes rehab Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dickerson (calf) went 2-for-2 with a double for Triple-A Memphis in its game Tuesday versus Indianapolis....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bryce Harper injury: Reigning NL MVP suffers fractured left thumb on hit by pitch vs. Padres

Philadelphia Phillies slugger and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb Saturday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park (GameTracker). Harper took a 97 mph Blake Snell fastball to the hand and exited the game immediately. The Phillies announced the fracture soon thereafter and say Harper will undergo additional tests in the coming days. They did not provide a timetable for his recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' J.J. Matijevic: Pops second homer

Matijevic went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Yankees. Matijevic has two hits across 14 career at-bats, both of which have left the yard. He's received minimal playing time since being recalled June 15, and his time in the majors could be nearing an end due to the impending return of Jeremy Pena (thumb).
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Sent to Triple-A

Littell was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Littell pitched Thursday against Atlanta and allowed one run over three innings, and he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. The 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB across 29 major-league innings this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Top prospects not selected in 2022 NBA Draft: Scotty Pippen Jr., Kofi Cockburn among notable snubs

With the NBA Draft officially behind us and all 58 of this year's picks made, there are many -- many! -- players who were worthy of being selected but who unfortunately were not. Among those who did not hear their name called on draft night were Big Ten star Kofi Cockburn, Scotty Pippen Jr., Jean Montero and a host of other college standouts who somehow flew under the radar.
NBA
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson suspension decision: NFLPA concerned NFL will discipline Browns QB indefinitely, per report

Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, but the Browns quarterback is not out of the woods when it comes to NFL discipline. While the former Texans star has publicly sworn innocence and avoided criminal charges for an alleged pattern of abuse during private massage therapy sessions, the NFL Players Association is concerned the NFL will suspend Watson for the entire 2022 season, if not indefinitely, according to Pro Football Network.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upwards since late May.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

76ers' Michael Foster: Signs with 76ers

Foster signed a contract with the 76ers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Foster spent the 2021-22 season with the G League Ignite and averaged 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game. He'll compete for a role with Philadelphia during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Officially reinstated

Lugo was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lugo has been away from the team since Monday for the birth of his child and was expected back in time for the team's weekend series against the Marlins. Now that he's officially back, Lugo should return to a setup role, working in front of Edwin Diaz. On the season, Lugo has maintained a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Back in big leagues

Naughton was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday. Naughton has already spent four separate stints on the major-league roster. His numbers haven't necessarily justified a permanent stay, as he owns a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 innings of work, though his 1.8 percent walk rate at least demonstrates strong control. He'll replace Drew VerHagen in the bullpen, who hit the injured list with a shoulder issue Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

