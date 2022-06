It's been just over two weeks since Tyreek Hill released the initial episode of his podcast, and apparently it hasn't been a very pleasant two weeks for the Dolphins star. On the debut episode of his "It Needed To Be Said" podcast, Hill decided to compare his old quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) with his new quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa). Although Hill conceded that Mahomes has a stronger arm than Tua, he did say that Tua is a more accurate passer. Apparently, that second statement didn't sit well with some people because Hill says he's been getting death threats since making those comments.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO