Keystone, CO

The Keystone Bacon & Bourbon Festival is back for its 11th year

 3 days ago

The Keystone Bacon & Bourbon Festival is back and bringing Keystone chefs alongside special guests from Iowa will be serving unique bacon creations, transforming River Run Village into a bacon-centric mecca.

Just want to try delicious slices of swine? Three Bacon companies will be serving up individual bacon slices in all different cures and spice selections.  Paired Bacon goodness with bourbon from Colorado and beyond including favorites like TINCUP Mountain Whiskey and Stranahan’s.

Festival guests will find that 2022 welcomes back some traditional event elements that were paused last year.  Returning as a staple of the festival is the favorite all female AC/DC tribute band, Hell’s Belles.  Prior to the COVID outbreak, Hell’s Belles had played every Bacon Festival since its inception at Keystone in 2011.  2022’s event will see them headline the main stage on Saturday once again.

The Bacon and Bourbon Festival is the perfect kick-off to the summer season at Keystone Resort.

coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Food Truck In Colorado

There's something great about food trucks. Not only are they convenient in business areas and outdoor events, but their prices tend to be cheaper than sit-down restaurants or shops. Also, the food they make is just downright delicious. From hotdogs and tacos to noodles, burgers, and sweets, there's no limit...
COLORADO STATE
