SEEN: Zonta Club of Midland celebrates 75th anniversary at The H Hotel

Glen Veno served as a chief warrant officer with the 101st Airborne's Air Cavalry in Vietnam from 1971-1972 during his stint in the U.S. Army, which lasted from 1969-1972. Veno flew what was known as a Loach "little bird" helicopter, which he compared to a sports car, hovering close to the ground to conduct reconnaissance and sometimes engage the enemy. His "little bird" was typically protected by a pair of Cobra gunships.

CASS CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO