SEEN: Zonta Club of Midland celebrates 75th anniversary at The H Hotel

Glen Veno served as a chief warrant officer with the 101st Airborne's Air Cavalry in Vietnam from 1971-1972 during his stint in the U.S. Army, which lasted from 1969-1972. Veno flew what was known as a Loach "little bird" helicopter, which he compared to a sports car, hovering close to the ground to conduct reconnaissance and sometimes engage the enemy. His "little bird" was typically protected by a pair of Cobra gunships.
At the end of June, Sid’s Party Store, a Midtown neighborhood staple, will close its doors for good. “Well, sorry to inform everyone, but Sid's Party Store will be closing at the end of June,” a June 17 Facebook post read. “We will miss everyone.”. According to...
Hear that sound? That's a rumbling noise coming from the stomachs of barbecue fans eagerly anticipating Caseville Country Ribstock, which will take place Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26. Ribstock is the brainchild of Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce President Steve Louwers, who was a business owner 14 years...
BIG RAPIDS — Former Big Rapids mayor, Tom Hogenson, was honored during the 33rd annual Senior Enrichment Day this week. Mecosta County Commission on Aging director Cynthia Mallory presented Hogenson’s wife, Kathy, and daughter, Anne, with a Legacy Award honoring his contribution to Senior Enrichment Day. “We have...
A 71-year-old Tuscola County woman tried her luck at Michigan Lottery's Vegas Cash Drop online and walked away a little richer, winning $100,000. "I started out playing Extreme Green online and won $800," said the 71-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous in a lottery press release. "After winning, I wanted to try a different game and decided on Vegas Cash Drop.
MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Monday, June 20. • Deputies responded to three car-deer crashes and two car crashes...
Comments / 0