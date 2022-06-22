ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Former MLB Pitcher Kyle Farnsworth UNRECOGNIZABLE In New Pics

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Farnsworth, 16 year MLB vet, spent his time on nine different teams during his baseball career. Now at 46, he's put his energy towards his new career as a professional bodybuilder....

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buster Olney terrifies Yankees fans with Aaron Judge predictions

Just ahead of the Arbitration That Simply Will Not Get Canceled, Yankees star Aaron Judge is surely doing some thinking. Luckily for the Yanks, all that thinking seems to end with the right/center fielder returning on a mega-deal at the end of the season. But that’s not what ESPN’s Buster...
MLB
Golf Digest

Trea Turner, still the smoothest sliding cat on the whole planet

Trea Turner is a baller. He’s got speed to burn. He’s a career .300 hitter. He won a ring in Washington in 2019 and absolutely no one would be surprised if he picked up another this year in LA. But Turner’s greatest ability has nothing to do with any of that. In fact, it has very little to do with anything at all and yet it’s still irresistibly awesome:
MLB
The Spun

Angel Hernandez Makes Brutally Bad Call At 1st: MLB World Reacts

How on earth is Angel Hernandez still employed by Major League Baseball?. The longtime MLB umpire is getting crushed for his latest absurd call. This Saturday, Hernandez called a Tampa Bay Rays base-runner safe even though he was clearly out. "The play: Not close The call: Safe The umpire: Angel...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farnsworth
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter sent to Yankees' bench on Thursday evening

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Giancarlo Stanton was named Thursday's designated hitter, Joey Gallo was moved to right, and Aaron Hicks was chosen as New York's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
thecomeback.com

Dodgers lose key reliever to season-ending injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a 4-1 road victory over the defending champion Atlanta Braves on Friday night (in Freddie Freeman’s emotional return), but they lost a very important player to a season-ending injury in the process. Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson suffered a torn ACL while trying to field...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#New Pics#The Houston Astros#The Broncos De Reynosa#Mbl#The Chicago Cubs
Yardbarker

Cubs at Pirates Game Briefly Delayed Due to an Unclear Situation in Bullpen

There was a bit of a mysterious situation early in Thursday’s series finale between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. After Chicago starter Justin Steele threw his first pitch in the bottom of the first inning, trainers for both clubs ran out to the Cubs bullpen. Whenever trainers get involved, it’s safe to assume there is some type of medical issue.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Padres’ major plans for MLB trade deadline will excite Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer

The San Diego Padres are expected to be buyers ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. Padres general manager A.J. Preller reportedly already has early plans for just how he aims to bolster the team heading into the stretch run of the season. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Padres will likely […] The post Rumor: Padres’ major plans for MLB trade deadline will excite Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Young experiences medical situation during game

Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young became lightheaded during Thursday's game against the Pirates, manager David Ross told reporters in Pittsburgh, leading to a delay in the game. Play halted for several minutes in the bottom of the first inning as two Cubs trainers and one Pirates trainers went out to the bullpen.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Aaron Judge Declines Yankees' Settlement Offer: Fans React

Update: It appears there's been a last-minute change of heart. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Judge has unexpectedly accepted the Yankees' settlement offer. It's currently unclear what the final figure is. Judge reportedly wanted around $21 million for the 2022 season. In the midst of his best-ever season in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy