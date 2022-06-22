ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hastings searching for new administrator, locals look back at previous administrator's emails

By Michael Shively
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, NE - The City of Hastings is moving forward with its search for a new city administrator, while many citizens are looking back at what might have led to the former administrator's resignation. Via a public records request,...

central.newschannelnebraska.com

KSNB Local4

Individuals gather at Adams County Court for Bans off Our Bodies Protest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today, at the Adams County Courthouse people banded together for a protest entitled, “Bans off Our Bodies Protest” in response to the latest overturn of Roe vs. Wade. A little over thirty people were in attendance for the peaceful protest. Organizer of the event,...
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska projects big winners for “shovel-ready” construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Six Central Nebraska non-profits are getting millions of dollars for so-called “shovel-ready” improvement projects. In a press release Friday, the state Department of Economic Development announced a total of $115 million dollars in grants under a bill passed last year in the Legislature. The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act authorizes use of $100 million in federal ARPA funds and $15 million from the state’s general fund.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Largest collection of square body vehicles comes to Grand Island

2022′s Flatwater Festival being called a success in its 15th year. The Flatwater Music Festival’s final day is wrapped up on Saturday night at the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cooler temperatures sticking around for 2 days before the heat returns quickly mid...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney woman sentenced following federal drug conviction

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman will spend the next year in prison after being sentenced on a federal drug conviction. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 53-year-old Jane Valenzuela, of Kearney, was sentenced on Wednesday, to one year and one day in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and K2. Following her release from prison, Valenzuela will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman arrested on gun-related charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing felony gun-related charges in Hall County. Vanessa Leon, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Leon was arrested at her home on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, Leon purchased and sold two firearms...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Beau Rapien receives CHI St. Francis Caring Kind Award

GRAND ISLAND - Beau Rapien, RN received the 2022 Caring Kind Award for CHI Health St. Francis on Wednesday, June 22. Recipients of the award go above-and-beyond to exemplify caring, compassion and service excellence shown to patients, co-workers and the community. Rapien, a registered nurse in the hospital’s progressive care...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Here’s what you need to know about Tri-Cities fireworks

GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS, KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Fourth of July is getting closer and closer. Here’s what you need to know about fireworks rules in the Tri-Cities. Vendors in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney will be allowed to sell fireworks from June 28 through July 4. There are some variations about local times and places:
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNT News

Nebraska man extradited to Brown CO jail on theft charges

A 40-year-old man was extradited from Nebraska to Brown County jail on a $75,000 Felony Theft Warrant last Wednesday. Jay Bechtold of Bruning, Nebraska was arrested by police in Nebraska and then extradited to Brown County jail on June 15 for two counts of theft of cash between $25,000-$100,000 and one count of theft of […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
foxnebraska.com

Two arrested after refusing to come out of trailer, K-9 brought in

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after they refused to come out from underneath a trailer in Grand Island, leading a K-9 to be called in. Alejandro Loforte Escalona, 23, homeless, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, as well as for six active warrants.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Seward County man killed in collision with train

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday evening, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened in rural Friend around 5:25 p.m. The investigation revealed that Aaron Rathje was in a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup and entered the...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Police surprises special needs Bambino League

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department made an appearance at Crosier Park Wednesday to surprise the Bambino League, a group of 55 special needs athletes ranging from six- to 77-years-old. The League is run by commissioner Dick Urwin, who relishes providing opportunities to his athletes. “You can see...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney woman enjoys tending to her fanciful yard

KEARNEY — With so many fanciful figurines, attractive plants and flowers, there’s a surprise around every corner in Vicki Polhemus’ yard. She said there’s a lot of enjoyment keeping her lawn in top shape, and she also enjoys collecting the figurines and varied flowers and shrubs that lend the place its character.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney photographers discover there’s a need for more than studio space

KEARNEY — Partners McKenzie Cuba and Brooke Anderson have discovered a niche in Kearney’s business scene, and they’ve named their business The LightBox. As photographers, the women frequently find themselves in need of studio space, so they reason that other photographers are the same. After a few...
KEARNEY, NE

