Two Broome County men sentenced for illegal gun possession

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Lawrence J. Martin, 22, and Rayshawn J. Torres, 31, were sentenced for illegal gun possession in result of an altercation that took place at a Binghamton barber shop in 2021.

In January 2021, Martin illegally possessed a .9mm handgun and intended to use it unlawfully against another person during the altercation at the shop located at 225 Robinson Street, said law enforcement. The handgun was discharged; however, nobody was injured. Martin plead guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Torres was arrested in connection to the incident and also plead guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Martin was sentenced to 6 years in NYS prison with 5 years of post-release supervision.

Torres will receive a sentence of 3 1/2 years in NYS prison with 5 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced in early August.

Two other individuals were charged in connection with the incident. Due to their age, their cases were handled in Broome County’s Youth Part.

“The Binghamton Police Department continues to conduct swift investigations taking dangerous illegal handguns off our streets. The District Attorney’s Office follows New York State law. If you possess an illegal handgun in Broome County, you will face the consequences,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.