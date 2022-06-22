ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hoyer: ‘I don’t know’ if we have the votes to pass a gas tax holiday

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VOEW_0gIjkkl800
Tweet

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Wednesday that it’s not clear whether Democrats in the House have enough votes to pass a suspension of the federal gasoline tax.

“I don’t know whether we have the votes; we haven’t counted,” he told reporters.

Hoyer’s comments come as President Biden is expected to announce support for a gas tax holiday on Wednesday.

Proponents of the measure say it would help bring down sky-high gas prices, while opponents have raised concerns about efficacy and taking the money out of a fund to help the nation’s roads and bridges, which are paid for by the tax.

And while Hoyer, too, has been skeptical of whether the holiday would actually pass savings to consumers, he also said he’d consider Biden’s proposal.

“The president’s made a proposal. I’m going to look at it certainly — sympathetically — in the sense that the president is trying to do what I think is a good objective. … What I’m not sure of is that, in fact, that will have the effect, the intended effect, in terms of the retail price — whether in fact it will save consumers money,” Hoyer said. “We all agree that the price at the pump is hurting working Americans.”

But regardless of whether Hoyer and the rest of House leadership ultimately get behind Biden’s push, a suspension of the gas tax faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

In the upper chamber, Democrats including Sen. Tom Carper (Del.) and swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) have expressed skepticism about the idea. And many Republicans are also coming out against it.

“Suspending the gas tax is nothing more than a knee-jerk political stunt providing minimal relief while blowing a hole in our infrastructure funding,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said in a statement.

Comments / 2

Related
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Joe Manchin
CNBC

Proposed changes to retirement system get approval from Senate committee, setting stage for potential passage of 'Secure 2.0' this year

The Senate Finance Committee approved the EARN Act, which contains some provisions that are included in the House-passed "Secure 2.0." Another Senate committee last week approved a separate bill that, in conjunction with the EARN Act, form the Senate's version of Secure 2.0. Differences between the Senate and House versions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#Gas Prices#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#House#Democrats#Americans
thecentersquare.com

Sununu unveils $100M energy relief program

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is pushing a $100 million relief plan to help inflation-wary Granite Staters deal with rising electricity costs. The plan, which was unveiled on Wednesday, calls for tapping into a record level of state surplus revenues to provide a one-time,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says 'amnesty' a 'nonstarter' if he becomes speaker

Efforts aimed at offering “amnesty” to immigrants would be a “nonstarter” in a Republican-led House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday amid reports that the Senate is considering such measures. McCarthy, widely viewed as the front-runner to become speaker if the GOP reclaims the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Congress Approves Free Student Meal Extension Through Summer

Congress has passed a bill that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students this summer. Congress passed a bill Friday that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students this summer. Final passage of the Keep Kids...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Voices: Republicans asked for January 6 pardons. What will Democrats do about it? Absolutely nothing

The fifth public hearing of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot revealed this week which Republican members of Congress sought a pardon from Donald Trump for their actions related to the insurrection.Along with Scott Perry, whose request had already become public, we found out that congressmen Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas and Andy Biggs of Arizona all sought a pardon. Similarly, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president, said Ohio’s Jim Jordan had talked about pardons but didn’t request one for himself, while reporting that Marjorie Taylor Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

A year later, some Republicans second-guess boycotting the Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — The four hearings held in the past few weeks by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, with their clear, uninterrupted narratives about President Donald Trump’s effort to undercut the peaceful transfer of power, have left some pro-Trump Republicans wringing their hands with regret about a decision made nearly a year ago.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

610K+
Followers
73K+
Post
460M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy