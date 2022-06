It looks like US carriers compete for whichever raises its prices more than the other. AT&T and Verizon announced multiple price hikes that are already live for millions of customers. The fact that they’re calling them “economic adjustment rates” is hilarious and while the first wave of price hikes might not have been so hurtful, especially for Verizon customers, the second one increased the bills considerably.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO