Vinicius Jr says he will commit to 'biggest club in the world' Real Madrid despite PSG's offer of £34m-a-year salary with the Brazilian winger vowing 'this is just the beginning' after Champions League success

Vinicius Junior has committed his future to 'biggest club in the world' Real Madrid amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Spain had suggested PSG have been pestering the Brazilian winger not to renew his contract at the Bernabeu for the past seven months and had offered the 21-year-old a £34.3million-a-year salary.

But after an outstanding breakthrough season in which he scored 22 goals, supplied 20 assists and won the Champions League, Vinicius is apparently ready to commit to a new long-term contract.

Vinicius Junior is set to commit his future to Real Madrid after scoring their winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool last month

The Brazilian winger rounded off an excellent season by scoring the decisive goal in Paris

He told SporTV: 'I will continue in the biggest club in the world.

'This is just the beginning. I have many things to conquer. I hope to have many trophies at the end of my career.

'It's normal with age [to take time to develop]. I skipped many steps in training. I became a professional when I was 16 years old and still not fully formed.

'Real represented a huge amount of pressure, but I had the help of [Karim] Benzema, Marcelo and Casemiro, who are very experienced players.

'I have always been evolving. This season was good, so i hope the next one will be better.'

Marca have revealed that PSG have been urging Vinicius not to renew his contract in Madrid

Vinicius Junior contributed 22 goals and 20 assists in all competitions for Real Madrid last term

Vinicius scored the winner as Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris last month, winning the competition for the 14th time in their history.

It completed a double for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who also claimed the LaLiga title by a comfortable 13-point margin from Barcelona.

His current contract runs until 2024 and Vinicius is still one of the lowest-paid in the squad.

But his salary will be increased in his new deal, through until 2026 or 2027, to reflect his growing influence.