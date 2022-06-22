ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinicius Jr says he will commit to 'biggest club in the world' Real Madrid despite PSG's offer of £34m-a-year salary with the Brazilian winger vowing 'this is just the beginning' after Champions League success

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Vinicius Junior has committed his future to 'biggest club in the world' Real Madrid amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Spain had suggested PSG have been pestering the Brazilian winger not to renew his contract at the Bernabeu for the past seven months and had offered the 21-year-old a £34.3million-a-year salary.

But after an outstanding breakthrough season in which he scored 22 goals, supplied 20 assists and won the Champions League, Vinicius is apparently ready to commit to a new long-term contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGQ65_0gIjkFaj00
Vinicius Junior is set to commit his future to Real Madrid after scoring their winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbXtC_0gIjkFaj00
The Brazilian winger rounded off an excellent season by scoring the decisive goal in Paris

He told SporTV: 'I will continue in the biggest club in the world.

'This is just the beginning. I have many things to conquer. I hope to have many trophies at the end of my career.

'It's normal with age [to take time to develop]. I skipped many steps in training. I became a professional when I was 16 years old and still not fully formed.

'Real represented a huge amount of pressure, but I had the help of [Karim] Benzema, Marcelo and Casemiro, who are very experienced players.

'I have always been evolving. This season was good, so i hope the next one will be better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKtsc_0gIjkFaj00
Marca have revealed that PSG have been urging Vinicius not to renew his contract in Madrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Om5pU_0gIjkFaj00
Vinicius Junior contributed 22 goals and 20 assists in all competitions for Real Madrid last term

Vinicius scored the winner as Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris last month, winning the competition for the 14th time in their history.

It completed a double for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who also claimed the LaLiga title by a comfortable 13-point margin from Barcelona.

His current contract runs until 2024 and Vinicius is still one of the lowest-paid in the squad.

But his salary will be increased in his new deal, through until 2026 or 2027, to reflect his growing influence.

