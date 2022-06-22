ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Step back in time and experience the past in this 19th century village outside Pittsburgh

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

This week’s North, South, Centre location was suggested by reader Kenneth Plattner. If you know of hidden gems in Pennsylvania, email kdoll@centredaily.com

Just downriver from Pittsburgh lies an 1800s village, with blacksmiths, weavers and craftspeople showing what daily life would have looked like.

Located in Ambridge, Old Economy Village is a 6-acre historical site, with more than a dozen preserved homes, shops, and community buildings dating back to the 19th century.

The community was built by the Harmony Society, a German Lutheran separatist group, specifically to suit the community’s needs. The Harmony Society was heavily centered on religion and community, where all goods and items were turned over to the society and then redistributed among its members, according to the village’s website.

“The Harmony Society was was one of the most prosperous, long lived, religious societies in the United States in the 19th century,” said Michael Knecht, the acting site administrator. “It shows what people who work hard and have strong character can accomplish as a group.”

In 1905 the community dissolved, partially due to the adoption of celibacy and many members leaving the church. In 1916, the state took over the village and 17 of its buildings to preserve it as a historical site.

Today, visitors can see what life would have looked like in the 1800s for members of the Harmony Society. The village hosts demonstrations including weaving, blacksmithing and bread making.

Knecht said that although the Harmonists were well known in their time, many people outside of Ambridge have never heard of them or their small community.

The site runs 25-minute tours through different parts of the property, but some of the buildings are self guided.

“That’s typically where the demonstrators are, so people might go over and spend some time in the blacksmith shop talking to the blacksmith and watching that individual work on the forge,” Knecht said. “Or they might tour the one acre historic gardens we have, both a floral garden but also an urban vegetable garden.”

The site has also been working to preserve the 200-year-old buildings and increase accessibility, Knecht said.

“In fact, while we were closed during the pandemic, we had a $6 million capital project underway that did a lot of restoration work,” Knecht said. We replaced nine roofs on the buildings. ... We lifted all of the sidewalks and relayed all the brick sidewalks throughout the site in order to eliminate tripping hazards.”

Music was a cornerstone of the Harmony Society and now the site hosts free concerts throughout the summer in the gardens. A full list of events can be found on the village’s website .

Although the original society is gone, its legacy lives on not only in Old Economy village but in the Harmonists’ descendants. The site is host to a reunion of those who can trace back their lineage to Harmonists and the hired workers who helped build the society.

“When those descendants return, they typically like to get together and share stories of their family and oftentimes are connected with other people that have similar descendants as well,” Knecht said. “So it’s a really neat, interesting time when that happens.”

Admission: Adults are $10, children under 12 are $6

Hours: Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

How to get there: From State College, routes west via Interstate 99 or Interstate 80 will get you there in just more than 3 hours.

What to know: Bring sturdy shoes as the village is on 6 acres of land. All buildings are accessible with brick pathways. Guests spend an average of three to four hours at the site.

Places to eat, drink nearby: Maple Restaurant , Altered Genius Brewing Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sglZ_0gIjk9Nc00
Old Economy Village is a 6-acre historical site located in eastern Pennsylvania. Old Economy Village

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield veterinary center attracts pets, owners with treats, tours

Hannastown Veterinary Center’s Summer Treat Social attracted more than 40 owners and their pets Saturday afternoon, including Kristy McCracken and her Burmese Mountain Dog, Riley. At 13 months, rambunctious Riley is well on the way to reaching the 2-foot height at the shoulders many dogs of that species achieve...
GREENSBURG, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

15 Rooftops + Patios to Visit This Summer

Rooftop tables, backyard patios and beer gardens abound in Pittsburgh — if you know where to look. While there have always been outdoor dining spots in the region during warmer months, the pandemic spurred more Pittsburgh restaurants and bars to expand and improve their outdoor spaces, offering additional seating, outdoor bars and even heaters and fire pits for colder nights. From riverview tables to casual courtyards, these are your best bets for outdoor dining around the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
City
Ambridge, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
alleghenyfront.org

In lieu of county action, 35 communities outside Pittsburgh are now closer to passing climate plans

A new report provides a road map and emissions data for Pittsburgh suburbs that want to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017 the city of Pittsburgh released its third comprehensive plan to reduce its climate emissions. But it’s often difficult for many smaller communities to produce their own plans, according to the Congress of Neighboring Communities in Allegheny County. So only a couple of the 130 municipalities in the county have since followed suit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Thunder in the Valley 2022 full schedule

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rev up your motorcycles and get ready to head to Johnstown because the iconic Thunder in the Valley is officially here. Below is everything you need to know before you go. The annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown kicks off Thursday, June 23, and ends Sunday, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Economy Village#19th Century#Vegetable Garden#The Harmony Society#German
WFMJ.com

New Castle dinnerware manufacturer to relocate to downtown Youngstown

The city of Youngstown will be the new home for dinnerware manufacturer, Steelite's headquarters. The headquarters was originally located in New Castle, but it will soon be making itself at home in downtown Youngstown. Steelite is known for its tableware and flatware in the hospitality industry, including making items for Panera Bread.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Rodfathers Cruise-A-Palooza Returns Sunday

A local group is getting ready for a popular summer event that will be held this weekend. The 27th annual Rodfathers Cruise-A-Palooza is planned for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street in Butler. In addition to classic cars and food, this event will also include food...
BUTLER, PA
PublicSource

Supreme Court decision on Roe puts PA advocates on defense, brings protest, sharp responses from officials

The decision to allow states to regulate abortion access won’t immediately affect availability in Pennsylvania, but has already become a campaign issue. The post Supreme Court decision on Roe puts PA advocates on defense, brings protest, sharp responses from officials appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Roller coaster enthusiasts flock to Kennywood for national convention

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nealy 900 members of American Coaster Enthusiasts visited Kennywood for the organization's 44th annual coaster convention.Members in the park on Friday included people from 38 states and four countries. Those who attended enjoyed exclusive ride time sessions before the park opened. They climbed aboard every coaster in the park, even some non-coasters too. The Steel Curtain received rave reviews."Every time I ride it, I realized how fun it is," said Elizabeth Ringas, the communications director for ACE.There were also presentations, workshops and behind-the-scenes tours of the park. Friday was the fifth time Kennywood was selected for the national convention. Coaster Con has been happening since 1978.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
1K+
Followers
215
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy