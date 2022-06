One night after crushing the ball with nothing to show for it due to some impressive Orioles defense, the White Sox offense once again fell flat. On Friday, it was because they couldn’t get anything going, despite a pitching matchup that looked mouth-watering on paper. Meanwhile, Michael Kopech was wild, and let the Orioles run and run and run on the basepaths. The result, a 4-1 loss that wasn’t particularly competitive as the White Sox fell three games below .500.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO