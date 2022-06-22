ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tennessee LB Aaron Willis Announces Transfer Destination

By Matt Ray
 4 days ago

Former Tennessee Volunteer linebacker Aaron Willis announced his decision to transfer from the program in late April. Now, a little over two months later, Willis has officially announced his new home to be Houston

In his time on Rocky Top, the Virginia native did not see the field much.

He was one of 51 players nationally named to the Butkus Award watch list and was a 2020 Under Armour All-America Game roster invitee.

After playing for three years at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, Willis transferred to Life Christian Academy for his senior year.

Prior to Willis’ decision to transfer, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary doted on the sophomore during spring practice media availability.

“I can’t leave out Aaron Willis,” Jean-Mary said. “He is another kid that didn't get a chance to go through spring and he has been a pleasant surprise. He is starting to look like he is more comfortable in the system we have and has been making plays every day."

Willis had plenty of promise coming out of high school and heading to Knoxville, but he was never able to make his way up the depth chart, even this spring. Willis has three years of eligibility remaining to use at Houston.

