22 of the worst moments in Netflix's 'Love & Gelato'

Lina is trying to decide between Lorenzo and Ale throughout the film. MAILA IACOVELLI/NETFLIX

Netflix's latest original rom-com , "Love & Gelato," has a few awkward and cringey moments.

Lina jumps to conclusions on conflicts several times, which leads to embarrassing confrontations.

Ale seems desperate to make things work with Lina despite knowing her for a very short time.

Lina is left without any immediate family after her mom's death. Netflix

Addie won't let Lina be upset about her mother's death because she gets to go to Italy.

Immediately after her mother's funeral, Lina tries talking to her best friend Addie about how lonely she feels.

Her mother's death left her thinking about how little family she has, as her grandparents are also dead and she never met her father.

Instead of addressing Lina's feelings, Addie tells her that she can't be upset because she gets to go to Italy — a bizarre reaction seeing as her best friend is in tears and grieving.

They discuss where they're going to college. MAILA IACOVELLI/NETFLIX

Alessandro and Lina have no chemistry in their first interaction.

Lina and Alessandro first meet in some ruins near the party for Howard's university.

Their interaction is awkward for no clear reason, as Lina stammers her way through the handful of sentences they exchange.

The two barely talk, and they leave off with Lina flustered about the idea of meeting again, even though they know nothing about each other and have no way to get in touch.

Given Lina's reaction, it seems that this is supposed to be a meet-cute moment, but the two don't connect enough for the scene to be very cute.

Addie admits to being fond of Photoshop when it comes to social-media posts. Netflix

Addie runs an entire Instagram account pretending to be Lina and refuses to take it down.

Lina is confused when Ale calls and says she gave him her phone number over social media since she doesn't have any accounts.

She realizes that Addie has not only created an entire profile with Photoshopped images of her, but her friend is also using it to message people while pretending to be Lina.

Lina is furious and asks Addie to take it down, but Addie refuses.

It's unclear how long Addie has been doing this, why she would spend so much time and effort catfishing people as Lina, and why the two remain friends through all of Addie's antics.

Lina immediately gives herself away. Netflix

Lina worries that Ale thinks she's a "super popular influencer" when she has 500 followers on a fake account.

Within minutes of talking to Ale at the fundraiser, she lies to him about her knowledge of wine and opera.

But the facade lasts less than a minute since she immediately rambles through an apology, during which she says she doesn't want Ale to think that she's some sort of popular influencer.

Given that Lina's one fake social-media account only has 500 followers, there's no clear reason why Ale would think this.

The guard catches them and turns them in to Ale's father. FABIO ZAYED/NETFLIX

Ale runs through the building and sets off a security alarm during the opera to flirt with Lina.

In the middle of the opera performance at his dad's fundraiser, Ale asks Lina to follow him.

He immediately starts running and asking her to chase him through the massive theater, with no regard for how immature this is or the fact that she's slowed down by her dress and heels.

After threatening to turn off all the lights in the building, Ale sets off an emergency-exit alarm and stands on a dangerously high ledge.

The two are eventually escorted back in by security, but Ale never shows remorse for his obnoxious flirtatious behavior.

When she runs into the kitchen, Lina accidentally ends up with desserts all over her dress. Netflix

Lina interferes with Lorenzo's job before insulting Italy.

Lina runs directly into Lorenzo, who's working in the kitchen at the fundraiser, and causes him to drop a tray of desserts.

While picking up the shattered plates, Lina complains to Lorenzo about everything she's experienced in Italy so far — including the wine, which she declares overrated after trying a single glass.

At no point does she seem to care that Lorenzo is in the middle of work, or that he's from the country she's insulting.

The line is cringey. Netflix

Lina says that she's taken too many honors classes to look good in a bathing suit.

Ale and Lina make plans for a second date, and Ale tells her that she'll need to bring a bathing suit .

Lina replies by asking him if she knows how many honors classes she took, quickly adding that it's "enough not to look good in a bathing suit."

The cringey comment seems to imply that a person can't possibly be intelligent and attractive.

They go for a romantic swim under a waterfall. Netflix

Lina and Ale decide to be exclusive after knowing each other for three days.

Halfway through their second date, Lina agrees to be in an exclusive relationship with Ale even though they've only known each other for three days and know next to nothing about each other.

Addie was with Zach the whole time. Netflix

Addie asks Lina intimate details about her date without letting her know someone else is listening to their conversation.

When Lina and Addie are on a video call after Lina's date, Addie asks intimate questions about how far Lina and Ale went.

It isn't until Lina hears someone in the background that Addie reveals that Zach "Fleetwood Zach" Spaulding, who played at Lina's mother's funeral, is there and has heard the entire conversation.

The scene is yet another violation of Lina's privacy where Addie doesn't apologize.

Addie has very specific thoughts about social-media presence. Netflix

Addie thinks it's a bad sign that Ale hasn't posted pictures of Lina on social media after three days.

Addie, Zach, and Lina look at Ale's social media together and Addie is suspicious of Ale for not posting any pictures of Lina.

Given that the two literally only met three days prior, and haven't even taken any pictures together, Addie's shock seems unwarranted.

Lina doesn't take a second to think about what she's doing before storming out of the house. Netflix

Lina runs into a fancy restaurant in her pajamas to yell at Ale.

After seeing that a girl posted a picture with Ale at a nice restaurant, Lina assumes Ale is cheating on her and runs there to yell at him while still wearing her pajamas.

Although it is a bit shady that Ale lied about going to dinner with his father when he was really meeting up with an old friend, the reaction is over-the-top, to say the least.

She publicly screams at Ale for lying and cheating on her, without ever asking what his relationship with the girl is.

Lina gets very frustrated by the situation with Ale. Netflix

Lina gets drunk and starts talking to her mom's journal in public.

Lina wanders around Italy reading her mom's journal after the drama with Ale.

She gets progressively drunker throughout the night and argues with the journal as she aggressively replies out loud to the things her mom wrote.

She never takes the blame for her embarrassing restaurant show either. Netflix

Lina loudly forces the secret bakery to give her pastries even though she knows the operation is covert.

After Lina met Lorenzo at the fundraiser, he took her to get pastries from a secret bakery that supplies desserts to restaurants across the city.

Even though Lorenzo stressed how important it is that the operation stays hidden from the public, during her drunken escapades, Lina loudly bangs on the door and insists that they give her pastries.

This makes Lorenzo look bad for trusting Lina with the secret, and it could've blown the bakery's cover.

While persuading the chef to give her pastries, Lina also says that Ale humiliated her in front of an entire restaurant, even though she's the one who chose to run through in her pajamas to start screaming at him.

Incinta means pregnant in Italian. Netflix

Lina is pretty fluent in Italian, but she doesn't know the word for pregnant.

Lina brags about her Italian language abilities throughout the movie, and she tells multiple people that she scored a perfect 5 on the AP Italian exam.

She both speaks and understands Italian pretty fluently throughout the movie until she sees the words "sono incinta" in her mother's journal and has to look them up online.

The phrase means "I'm pregnant," which isn't anything that linguistically complicated.

Giorgia starts flipping out before she's even introduced as Lorenzo's girlfriend. Netflix

Giorgia's possessiveness over Lorenzo makes for an awkward scene with Lina.

Giorgia, Lorenzo's girlfriend, is immediately rude to Lina when they meet.

She walks into the kitchen while Lorenzo and Lina are making gelato together and complains that he's not doing that with her — even though she only just walked in and has already told him that she hates churning gelato.

Giorgia walks so close to Lina that she has to step out of the way, and proceeds to make out with Lorenzo without even asking Lina's name or introducing herself.

She jumps to conclusion about Howard without letting anyone explain. Netflix

Lina yells at Howard during Lorenzo's family dinner.

Lorenzo cooks dinner for his family, Howard, Lina, and Francesca the night before his culinary-school audition.

Instead of speaking to him privately afterward, Lina decides to yell at Howard in front of everyone at the dinner.

She has mistakenly assumed that Howard is her father, and tells everyone she just met that he never bothered to reach out to her.

Neither of them seem to own up to what they've done to the other. Netflix

Ale's apology doesn't explain why he lied to Lina, but her reaction is pretty toxic.

Ale tells Lina that the girl he was with at the restaurant was an old friend that he'd already made plans with before meeting Lina.

Although this gives some helpful context, it doesn't really excuse Ale for lying to Lina about it.

But Lina's reaction was still too dramatic. She said he should've canceled the plans with his friend after they became exclusive, which isn't a very understanding or trusting suggestion.

He brought the gelato for his chef audition. Netflix

Lorenzo risks his shot at his dream culinary school in order to comfort Lina.

Lorenzo and Lina run into each other on the train to Florence, where he's going to his culinary-school audition and she's trying to find her dad.

He brought homemade gelato as his one allotted premade dish. But he ends up giving it to Lina to cheer her up and insists that he has another container of it with him.

Since this is his only chance to get into his dream school, it doesn't make sense that Lorenzo would just give Lina the food instead of offering to make some for her after the interview or doing anything else to make her feel better.

They don't say anything to each other. Netflix

Instead of actually talking to her father, Lina storms into his gallery, steals a painting, and leaves.

Once Lina finds out that her father was her mother's photography professor, she goes to his gallery in Florence to meet him.

But when she gets there, his receptionist won't let her in, so she storms into his office.

Instead of saying literally anything to him, she quickly turns around, steals a photograph (that seems to be of her mom), and runs out of the gallery.

There aren't even that many locks hanging around it. Netflix

Lina somehow easily finds the lock her mom left on a bridge nearly 20 years ago.

Love-lock bridges, where couples hang locks as a symbol of their love, exist around the world, and Lina's mother placed her own on Ponte Milvio.

Lina somehow finds her exact lock even though it was left nearly two decades earlier and should realistically be buried under countless other locks.

In real life, this bridge also had locks cut from it multiple times throughout the past few years to avoid any structural damage from the added weight.

Ale doesn't make the most convincing argument. Netflix

Ale tells Lina that they're perfect for each other because they're both "screwed up."

When Lina comes to Ale's graduation party, he finds out that she kissed Lorenzo.

He's bizarrely unfazed by this, and even says that it proves they're perfect for each other since they're both "screwed up."

Lina is floored that that's the reason he wants to be with her, and she understandably flees to find Lorenzo.

Lina was terrified just riding on Lorenzo's bike before. FABIO ZAYED/NETFLIX

Addie and Lina choose to steal a motorbike instead of calling a taxi and almost get into multiple accidents.

Lina and Addie rush to meet Lorenzo before he leaves for Paris .

They decide it'll be faster to steal a motorbike and drive there themselves rather than wait for a taxi.

Lina has never driven one before (and was terrified just riding Lorenzo's), plus, she hasn't been in Rome long and likely wouldn't know the fastest way to the train station.

Lina's driving causes multiple cars to honk at her for being in their way. And after the whole dramatic ride over, Lina only wanted to tell Lorenzo that she decided to choose herself over being with him or Ale — pretty anti-climatic.