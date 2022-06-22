ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man accused of punching Mayor Greg Fischer pleads not guilty

By Breya Jones
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBxJO_0gIjjoKF00 Antwon Brown, the man police say punched Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge Wednesday in  Jefferson County District Court.

Brown is accused of striking Fischer while the mayor was at Fourth Street Live! on Saturday. Police arrested him Tuesday.

Related Story
Police say they arrested the man who punched Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

During his arraignment hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Amber Wolf lowered Brown’s bail from $25,000 to $5,000.

If Brown makes bail, he will be placed on home incarceration.

The judge also issued orders barring  Brown from visiting Fourth Street Live! and from contacting Fischer.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for June 30.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police arrest two staying at local hotel

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A drug investigation led to a drug bust in Tell City, Indiana. Anthony D. Spencer, age 40, of Corydon, Indiana, and Lillian M. Johnson, age 24, of Bloomington, Indiana were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges. Law agencies say they searched a local hotel room that Lillian Johnson and Anthony Spencer […]
TELL CITY, IN
foxlexington.com

1 man killed in Frankfort shooting, police investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Frankfort Police Department responded to a shooting near Tractor Supply in Frankfort on Saturday. At around 1:16 a.m. Frankfort police were alerted to a shooting and found a white man dead at the scene. Police have confirmed that a suspect has been identified and...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

46-year-old indentified as shooting victim found in Hillview area

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man found shot to death in the Hillview area. Officials say the victim is 46-year-old Purnell Trent Maddox. Louisville Metro police said they were called to the 11000 block of Nez Pearce Way around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they...
HILLVIEW, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies victim in south Jefferson County fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County on Wednesday. According to the coroner's office, 46-year-old Purnell Maddox of Louisville died from gunshot wounds. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said Thursday that Maddox was found dead...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

30-year-old man charged, accused of punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with Mayor Greg Fischer being punched at Fourth Street Live! on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro police. Antwon Brown, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by LMPD First Division detectives on Tuesday. Police say he was taken into custody in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Police#Violent Crime
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Hancock Street around 12:30 p.m. Police say the male was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating deadly shooting near Bullitt County line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County. LMPD said they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of a dead person at the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, near the Bullitt County line. When officers arrived, they said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Name of motorcyclist released in I-265 South crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-265 South was released Saturday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Patrick McCall, 56, is the victim who was involved in the Friday night accident near the I-64 exchange. McCall was transported to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frankfort Police Department responded to a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. According to officials, the shooting was near the Tractor Supply store on Arrowhead Ct. Police arrived on the scene shortly after 1:00 AM, where they found a deceased white male in his early forties.
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man found shot to death inside Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 46-year-old man found shot and killed inside a south Louisville home on Wednesday afternoon. Purnell Maddox was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after Louisville Metro police officers were called to a home on the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Former PRP basketball star dies after being shot near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former PRP High School basketball star is dead after being shot near Buechel early Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police say that 34-year-old Vincent Crutcher was shot in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road near Breckinridge Lane around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. Crutcher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy