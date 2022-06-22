Man accused of punching Mayor Greg Fischer pleads not guilty

Antwon Brown, the man police say punched Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge Wednesday in Jefferson County District Court.

Brown is accused of striking Fischer while the mayor was at Fourth Street Live! on Saturday. Police arrested him Tuesday.

Related Story Police say they arrested the man who punched Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

During his arraignment hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Amber Wolf lowered Brown’s bail from $25,000 to $5,000.

If Brown makes bail, he will be placed on home incarceration.

The judge also issued orders barring Brown from visiting Fourth Street Live! and from contacting Fischer.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for June 30.