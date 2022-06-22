ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

First Horizon Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge

By First Horizon Corporation
MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan has signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge. First Horizon joins over 2,000 of the world's leading companies in pledging to work together to share best practices and raise awareness in the business...

