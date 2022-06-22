ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago's new electric camper built on a Ford Transit van just crossed a major milestone, completing a 1,300-mile road trip from DC to Minnesota

By Brittany Chang
 3 days ago

Winnebago Industries

  • In January, famed RV maker Winnebago unveiled an electric Ford Transit camper van with a 125-mile range.
  • The electric RV just finished a 1,300-mile road trip while racking up a $275 charging bill.
  • See inside the electrified camper van with a galley, bed, and bathroom.
Calling all eco-conscious road travel enthusiasts.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

In January, famed RV maker Winnebago Industries unveiled the e-RV, an electric camper van concept based on a Ford Transit chassis complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and bed.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

Four months later, the e-RV is now fresh off its first big test drive.
Winnebago Industries

On June 16, the electric RV finished a 1,380-mile drive from Washington DC to Winnebago's headquarters in Minnesota.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

Along the way, the vehicle spent a total of 26 hours on the road while stopping in destinations like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, and Indiana Dunes National Park.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

And because it's fully electric, there was no need to fear the skyrocketing gas prices.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

The RV racked up $275 in charging costs while spending an average of about one hour at DC fast-charging stations, according to Winnebago.
An EV charging station.

Francis Energy

And data from the long-haul road trip will now be used to improve the electrified tech as it's implemented into future RVs.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV.

Winnebago Industries

Let's take a look inside the next generation of RVing.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

Instead of deploying the Ford e-Transit as the base of its camper, Winnebago used Lightning eMotors' electric system to electrify its Transit van.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV.

Winnebago Industries

The popular RV maker's advanced technology arm spent two years developing this aptly named e-RV, which is divided into a galley, bed, and bathroom.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

The galley has all of the classic RV kitchen staples — like a refrigerator, induction cooktop, and sink — while the bathroom has a toilet and shower.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

The camper van has WiFi for remote workers, a water heater, and an air conditioner with a heater.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

All of this is powered by the 86-kilowatt-hour battery system, which can be charged in as little as 45 minutes.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

The battery also allows the RV to hit an honest range of 125 miles. This isn't far, but according to an April 2021 study from the RV Industry Association, over half of new RV buyers are traveling under 200 miles.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV.

Winnebago Industries

Additional information like pricing will be announced closer to the camper's retail debut. But for now, Winnebago is being mum about its future plans for RV electrification.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV.

Winnebago Industries

