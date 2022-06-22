Winnebago's new electric camper built on a Ford Transit van just crossed a major milestone, completing a 1,300-mile road trip from DC to Minnesota

Winnebago Industries

In January, famed RV maker Winnebago unveiled an electric Ford Transit camper van with a 125-mile range.

The electric RV just finished a 1,300-mile road trip while racking up a $275 charging bill.

See inside the electrified camper van with a galley, bed, and bathroom.

Calling all eco-conscious road travel enthusiasts.In January, famed RV maker Winnebago Industries unveiled the e-RV, an electric camper van concept based on a Ford Transit chassis complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and bed.

Four months later, the e-RV is now fresh off its first big test drive.On June 16, the electric RV finished a 1,380-mile drive from Washington DC to Winnebago's headquarters in Minnesota.Along the way, the vehicle spent a total of 26 hours on the road while stopping in destinations like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, and Indiana Dunes National Park.And because it's fully electric, there was no need to fear the skyrocketing gas prices.

The RV racked up $275 in charging costs while spending an average of about one hour at DC fast-charging stations, according to Winnebago.

And data from the long-haul road trip will now be used to improve the electrified tech as it's implemented into future RVs.

Let's take a look inside the next generation of RVing.

Instead of deploying the Ford e-Transit as the base of its camper, Winnebago used Lightning eMotors' electric system to electrify its Transit van.

The popular RV maker's advanced technology arm spent two years developing this aptly named e-RV, which is divided into a galley, bed, and bathroom.

The galley has all of the classic RV kitchen staples — like a refrigerator, induction cooktop, and sink — while the bathroom has a toilet and shower.The camper van has WiFi for remote workers, a water heater, and an air conditioner with a heater.

All of this is powered by the 86-kilowatt-hour battery system, which can be charged in as little as 45 minutes.The battery also allows the RV to hit an honest range of 125 miles. This isn't far, but according to an April 2021 study from the RV Industry Association, over half of new RV buyers are traveling under 200 miles.

Additional information like pricing will be announced closer to the camper's retail debut. But for now, Winnebago is being mum about its future plans for RV electrification.

