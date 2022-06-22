ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

JESSI POLLAK NAMED 2022 U.S. BARTENDER OF THE YEAR IN THE USBG PRESENTS WORLD CLASS SPONSORED BY DIAGEO NATIONAL FINALS

By Diageo
 4 days ago
The country's top 15 bartenders faced off in Nashville, TN in search of one winner who will represent the U.S. at the World Class Global Finals in Sydney, Australia. NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two exhilarating days with 15 of the top U.S. bartenders competing in four individual...

