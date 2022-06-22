JESSI POLLAK NAMED 2022 U.S. BARTENDER OF THE YEAR IN THE USBG PRESENTS WORLD CLASS SPONSORED BY DIAGEO NATIONAL FINALS

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of 5G networks for smart cities is a 5G Enterprise Market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Smart cities are becoming popular because of the use of advanced technologies that provide greater convenience. Communications are the key and a very important part of the entire infrastructure in smart cities, as every component needs to be connected to the Internet, as well as integrated together. The smart city also requires extensive machine-type communication (MTC) applications. Therefore, the need for 5G networks for faster data transmission and communications will increase in smart cities. With the adoption of 5G networks, massive machine-type communications (MMTC) can be easily established and implemented. This easy communication will make various applications, such as smart traffic management and autonomous driving easier and safer. Therefore, the adoption of 5G networks for smart city projects across the world will increase. As a result, the demand for 5G services across enterprises will also increase to ensure high-density network connectivity for smart city projects across the globe. This will significantly drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

