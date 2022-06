After massively rolling out his new album in recent weeks, we finally have a new album from Chris Brown. The R&B icon has been cranking out hits for decades as he has spent most of his life on the charts, and his latest effort, Breezy, shows that he has no plans on slowing down. Brown has already shared singles like "WE (Warm Embrace)" and his WizKid-assisted favorite "Call Me Every Day," but now his dedicated fanbase can enjoy what Breezy has to offer in its totality.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO