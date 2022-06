Hey it’s Babs, earlier this week I had a chance to sit and talk with two best friends from St. Petersburg FL who created the new recovery drink, LIV21! Reggie Reed and Michael Morrison came up with this concept while traveling on their annual summer vacation when it hit them to create a beverage to replenish and rehydrate the body after indulging in alcoholic beverages. For more than 15 years, the co-founders always believed in the motto “work hard, play hard” Loved interviewing them and wish them nothing but success!

