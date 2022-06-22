ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Two former Tesla employees are suing the company for federal law violations

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Tesla employees are suing the company for violating federal law. Two Gigafactory workers have launched legal action against the electric supercar manufacturer - whose CEO and founder is Elon Musk - after accusing the company of letting go 500 people without the required notice. According to court documents...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nevada State
Washington Examiner

Biden abuses executive authority to pursue his environmental agenda

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent executive action by President Joe Biden is a massive abuse of power.]. Plagued by inflation , a projected upcoming Republican wave in the midterm elections, and high gas prices , President Joe Biden is desperately seeking a win on clean energy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
24/7 Wall St.

Supreme Court prepares to strike at Biden’s climate efforts

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights A new Harvard poll out today reports that 78% of Americans have been impacted by extreme weather events such as heat waves, floods or fires in the past five years, and that more than two-thirds of them now see climate change either as a crisis or a major problem. This […]
AGRICULTURE
Ohio Capital Journal

Deep inside the gun bill: a break for drug middlemen

Many Americans across the political spectrum are clamoring for federal action on guns in the wake of a mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store and hundreds of other mass shootings. But buried in a bipartisan compromise hashed out by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday is an unrelated provision they might not be so happy about. Apropos of nothing, the gun bill would enhance the exemption drug middlemen working with Medicare have from the federal "Anti-Kickback Statute."  The post Deep inside the gun bill: a break for drug middlemen appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Washington Examiner

Billions in fraudulent California unemployment benefits could be gone for good

California has lost about $20 billion in COVID-19 unemployment benefits to stolen identity fraud, most of which will never be recovered, according to estimates. About $1.1 billion in 780,000 unused debit cards was recovered and returned to the state Tuesday, according to the state website. State officials worked with Bank of America to make sure the funds did not legitimately belong to people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

U.S. industry group commits to $6 billion solar panel buy — on one condition

A group of U.S. renewable energy developers has said it is willing to invest $6 billion in solar panels over the coming year — as long as they’re made here in America. “Today, the maximum installed capacity in the U.S. is about 20% of demand. So first, you know, people are going to have to invest in expanding production facilities here in the U.S.,” said Andrés Gluski, CEO of the AES Corporation, which is part of the group.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Law#Federal Law#District Court#Reuters#Qatar Economic Forum
Reason.com

Guns and Judicial Protection of Constitutional Rights that Put Lives at Risk

In his dissent to today's Supreme Court Second Amendment ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, Justice Stephen Breyer reiterates his longstanding argument that gun regulations deserve special deference from courts because guns endanger human life. He argues that the Court's decisions is wrong because it "severely burdens" States' efforts to "address some of the dangers of gun violence…. by passing laws that limit, in various ways, who may purchase, carry, or use firearms of different kinds." It isn't just that Breyer believes courts must take these "dangers" into account. He contends they justify near-total judicial deference in gun rights cases - deference far-reaching enough to uphold the New York law at issue in this case, which presumptively bans carrying of guns outside the home by nearly all law-abiding citizens, thereby effectively gutting the "bear" part of the right to "keep and bear arms."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Tesla
deseret.com

JPMorgan lays off hundreds, citing ‘cyclical changes’ in housing mortgage market

The biggest U.S. bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., has started laying off employees as the U.S. housing market continues to cool amid rising mortgage rates. The decision will impact more than 1,000 employees, about half of which will be moved to different divisions within the bank, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters, Bloomberg News reported.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Time to Close Mental Impairment Background Check Loophole for Guns

The Senate group negotiating a new package of gun safety legislation recently announced a tentative deal, which includes more funding for mental health services and funding for states to incentivize adopting and implementing “red flag laws,” a process for courts to order temporary gun removals from individuals shown to pose a serious risk to themselves or others.
MENTAL HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ swipes at Supreme Court over gun ruling in partisan statement

After the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision on Thursday finding New York’s restrictions on obtaining a concealed carry permit unconstitutional, the U.S. Department of Justice responded with a swipe at the court’s assessment. “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy