GI startup among $150K Johns Hopkins, Microsoft grant recipients

A Tampa-based non-fungible token (NFT) startup, CollectCoin, is launching its first project following the NFT.NYC 2022 conference that runs through Thursday in New York. According to co-founder Emily Julian, CollectCoin’s first offering – Cryptic Genie Society (CGS) – provides real-world value by combining its NFT art collection with a 3D game. The startup also offers its members various prizes, a party and a raffle where one winner can choose between $50,000 or a trip for two around the world. Keeping with the game’s theme, Julian said the global adventure represents a magic carpet ride.
