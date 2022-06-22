GI startup among $150K Johns Hopkins, Microsoft grant recipients

Suffice it to say, Breega seems to be punching all the right numbers. It’s now closed a €250 million venture fund, enabling it to move from funding seed-stage European companies to now being able to go for Series A stage and beyond. It’s also now opened a Barcelona office (alongside London and Paris) headed up by partner and recently nominated head of European Venture, Isabelle Gallo. Breega’s aim is to finance at least 20 companies in total with the new fund. To date, Breega has backed 70 promising portfolio companies across seven countries.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO