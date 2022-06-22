ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GI startup among $150K Johns Hopkins, Microsoft grant recipients

By Armani Washington -
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohns Hopkins Technology Ventures is partnering with Microsoft to give a total of $150,000 to three startups, including gastroenterology technology company SpectralDx, that are addressing environmental...

