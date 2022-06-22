ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Produce Iowa Taking Applications For Extras In Field Of Dreams TV Series

 3 days ago

(Dyersville, IA) -- You can now apply to be a paid...

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Best CR Restaurants in 2022 According to CommunityVotes

You voted and the results are in! CommunityVotes has named their 2022 winners of the best businesses in the Cedar Rapids area!. The website CommunityVotes has a mission to "provide each community a place where its members can recognize the outstanding businesses and services that make our lives that much better each day." Citizens can take part in the Nomination Round and Voting Round, and then the votes are tallied and there are four winners in each category. There are a TON of categories on the list, but we're just going to focus on a few of the food ones!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Watch: Truck plows through abortion rights rally in Iowa: report

Raw Story - Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism— One woman had her foot run over when a black truck plowed through a group of Iowans marching for abortion rights. "Witnesses at a rally in Cedar Rapids Friday say a truck ran over a woman's foot during a peaceful pro-choice protest," CBS Iowa reported. The network interviewed victim Alexis Russell, who was among those hit by the truck. “I was over here, I turned around the light was red, and the truck got impatient for whatever reason and charged into the crowd," she said. "There’s at least...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Truck drives through abortion ruling protest crowd in Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Thousands gathered across Iowa to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A protest in Des Moines, Friday drew a crowd of more than a thousand people near the Des Moines Public Schools' Central Campus. Cedar Rapids protesters surround pickup. Witnesses at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Heavy rain overnight causes flooding in Eastern Iowa

Our news partner, CBS2 Iowa's News Now, is reporting that a portion of the Boyson Trail in Marion is closed because of washouts following the heavy overnight rain. One storm spotter in Linn County reported nearly 2.5 inches of rain and a portion of an onramp from Herbert Hoover Highway onto EB I-80 was under at least six inches of water. Here's your reminder to never drive through a flooded area. TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! If you have Saturday afternoon or early evening plans, keep an eye to the sky.
IOWA STATE
Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
New details in West Burlington pool shooting

West Burlington, IA- New details have emerged regarding the June 14th shooting at the West Burlington Pool. The Hawk Eye reports that the victim, 28-year-old Devontae Richardson told police that he had known the shooter, 30-year-old Terrence Jay Gordon, since childhood. Richardson also accused Gordon of robbing him of $12,000...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Police are investigating the matter. No word at this time on whether it was an...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Body of Dubuque man recovered from Mississippi River after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a man who went missing on the Mississippi River this week was recovered Friday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced. The sheriff’s office stated that Alan Hartig, 51, was found around 12:45 p.m. Friday by a University of Dubuque flight school helicopter, about 2 miles south of where he was last seen wading in the water.
DUBUQUE, IA

