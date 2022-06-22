Produce Iowa Taking Applications For Extras In Field Of Dreams TV Series

Raw Story - Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism— One woman had her foot run over when a black truck plowed through a group of Iowans marching for abortion rights. "Witnesses at a rally in Cedar Rapids Friday say a truck ran over a woman's foot during a peaceful pro-choice protest," CBS Iowa reported. The network interviewed victim Alexis Russell, who was among those hit by the truck. “I was over here, I turned around the light was red, and the truck got impatient for whatever reason and charged into the crowd," she said. "There’s at least...
