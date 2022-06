Rochester, N.Y. (WHEC) - A 5K was held for a great cause. The 20th annual Sunset House run was held this morning in Irondequoit. All proceeds from the race benefit the Sunset House, which provides "comfort residential care" to people in the last phase of an incurable illness. It serves as an alternative living arrangement for those who can't receive hospice care in their homes.

