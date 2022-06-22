ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

$25M Indiana facility to house ASC

By Armani Washington -
beckersasc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate developer NexCore Group plans to develop a $25 million medical office building at the Grand Millennium Center in Westfield, Ind.,...

www.beckersasc.com

Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan Health Central Indiana names CFO

Franciscan Health Central Indiana has promoted Jay Brehm to chief financial officer. He most recently was senior vice president for strategic planning and business development for Franciscan Alliance. Brehm holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Ball State University.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tax on menstrual supplies adds to shortage pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel reveals city’s biggest tree

The City of Carmel has found the biggest tree in the city, and it’s a sycamore!. The Carmel Urban Forestry Committee invited residents to submit entries for their biggest trees in a month-long contest centered on this year’s Arbor Day. The city gathered measurements and inspected the entries to identify the biggest tree in Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion reveals update in water crisis situation

MARION, Ind. (WEHT) — Marion city officials met with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of his cabinet Tuesday to discuss the city’s water crisis. They toured Lake George and Old City Lake to get a firsthand view of the situation. According to a press release, City Administrator Adam Ledford reviewed the situation and the current […]
MARION, IN
Westfield, IN
Westfield, IN
Indiana Health
Indiana State
rejournals.com

KennMar signs leases with four retailers for Indianapolis retail development

KennMar has signed leases with Dave’s Hot Chicken, Azzip Pizza, Starbucks and Panera for its College Park Crossing retail development on Depauw Boulevard in Indianapolis. Made up of 9.4 acres, the development includes four lots and three buildings: a free-standing 2,200-square-foot building fully leased to Starbucks, a 10,000-square-foot building that will be anchored by Panera and a 10,0000-square-foot building that will be leased by Dave’s Hot Chicken and Azzip Pizza.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

More than 14, 500 Duke Energy customers without power in Tippecanoe Co.

UPDATE: News 18 has received a statement about Wednesday's outage from Duke Energy Spokesperson McKenzie Barbknecht. "On Wednesday afternoon, a cross arm on a transmission line in Lafayette, Ind. malfunctioned and required emergency repair. In order to safely make repairs to the damaged equipment and to ensure continued reliability, Duke Energy crews deenergized a major power line that feeds a large number of customers in the downtown area. This resulted in a power outage that impacted 14,567 customers and lasted approximately two hours. As of 9 p.m. this evening, the vast majority of customers have had service restored. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as our crews worked to safely restore power as quickly as possible."
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Indiana leaders, lawmakers react to SCOTUS abortion decision

INDIANAPOLIS — Reactions from Indiana's leadership to the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion law were swift. "The Supreme Court's decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.
INDIANA STATE
Abby Joseph

3 Fabulous Places to Visit in Indiana

Situated in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse range of activities and attractions. From its bustling cities to its picturesque countryside, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Oliver’s Woods Nature Preserve is an Indy Urban Oasis

Oliver’s Woods Nature Preserve on the northside of Indianapolis is truly an urban oasis. You can see and hear the vehicles roar by from I-465, just a short distance away. You can walk through tall grasses as you walk past billboard signs. This place is a great place to experience the natural beauty of central Indiana and the progress of the city of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

The worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana Democrats react to Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Democrats are calling for people to call out their representatives after the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. On Friday, the Supreme Court decided to overturn the landmark 1973 precedent. The decision handed states the authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Muncie's 'Neely House' goes up for sale

MUNCIE, Ind. — A landmark of Muncie history is up for sale. "The Neely House," located just a few blocks from downtown Muncie at 617 E. Adams St., is the homestead of Muncie pioneer Thomas Neely. Experts say he contributed to bringing the railroad and business to the Muncie area in the 1800s.
MUNCIE, IN
WRBI Radio

Governor calls special session to return $1Billion to Hoosier taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a proclamation calling a special session for the General Assembly to convene on July 6 to take action on his plan to return more than $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. “This is the fastest, fairest, and most...
shelbycountypost.com

Munchies closing in downtown Shelbyville

The downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar, located at 39 Public Square, will close its doors one final time Saturday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the downtown redevelopment project. “We are deeply saddened as we sit here writing this. The damage that we sustained during the pandemic,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN

