$25M Indiana facility to house ASC

UPDATE: News 18 has received a statement about Wednesday's outage from Duke Energy Spokesperson McKenzie Barbknecht. "On Wednesday afternoon, a cross arm on a transmission line in Lafayette, Ind. malfunctioned and required emergency repair. In order to safely make repairs to the damaged equipment and to ensure continued reliability, Duke Energy crews deenergized a major power line that feeds a large number of customers in the downtown area. This resulted in a power outage that impacted 14,567 customers and lasted approximately two hours. As of 9 p.m. this evening, the vast majority of customers have had service restored. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as our crews worked to safely restore power as quickly as possible."

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO