1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Babysitter’s Alleged Abuse In Roseville

(CBS DETROIT) – A 1-year-old boy from Roseville has died after he was hospitalized due to severe injuries that were allegedly caused by his babysitter.

The family told FOX 2 Detroit that the boy, Kyrie, passed away just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The babysitter, 21-year-old Kimora Hodges, has been charged with first-degree child abuse and is being held on a $250,000 bond, no 10%, but those charges will most likely be upgraded now that the boy has died.

The boy’s mother, Taylor Starks, says that she trusted Hodges as a babysitter, neighbor, and friend and that she had watched the boy multiple times, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

At 1:50 a.m. on June 14, Hodges sent Starks a picture of the baby and said that he was having an allergic reaction because he had eaten a piece of soap. When she got to the house she found that baby Kyrie having multiple seizures.

The mother believed this until doctors at the hospital told her that the boy was suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

Hodges was arrested by police and admitted to abusing the child.

She is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail.

