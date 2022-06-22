ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County Man, 24, Nabbed In Home And Vehicle Burglaries: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Jason M. Milak, 24, of Branchburg Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 24-year-old Somerset County man accused of a string of home and car burglaries is facing various charges, authorities said.

Jason M. Milak was seen driving a work van before burglarizing a home on River Road in Branchburg Township on Monday, May 9, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release alongside local officials on Wednesday, June 22.

A month later, Milak, of Branchburg, was scared off by a resident of Cedar Grove Road who claimed that he had tried to break into a parked vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, a second resident’s vehicle was burglarized of a backpack with two laptops and several other electronics items sometime during the early morning hours, Taggart said.

A follow-up investigation led to the execution of a search warrant of Milak’s hotel room, where the proceeds were recovered the following day.

Detectives also found credit cards that had been stolen from the home burglary, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Milak was taken into custody at his workplace and charged with receiving stolen property, fraudulent possession of a credit card, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The burglaries remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830.

Daily Voice

3 Hospitalized In Serious Mercer County DWI Crash, Driver Charged With Vehicular Assault: PD

A drunken driver was charged with vehicular assault for causing a serious crash in Mercer County, authorities said. Romulo Alfredo Menchu Aguilar, of Millstone, was driving a white Chevrolet Colorado southbound on Old Trenton Road near Pennington Drive in West Windsor when he veered into the path of a black 2022 Genesis G70 heading northbound on Old Trenton Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, local police said in a release on Friday, June 24.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergenfield Driver, 92, Dies After Being T-Boned In Teaneck

A 92-year-old Bergenfield driver was killed when his SUV was t-boned Saturday afternoon in Teaneck, authorities said. The victim was turning onto Windsor Road from Briarcliff Road outside Windsor Park when a Maserati slammed into his vehicle shortly before 2 p.m., they said. Responding officers conducted CPR, which was picked...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man wanted in Morris County arrested after crashing in Byram Township

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man with an outstanding warrant in Morris County was arrested after crashing in Byram Township, police said Thursday. On May 30, police responded to Tomahawk Lake for a report of an individual who locked their keys in their vehicle. When the officer arrived, police observed a separate vehicle that had crashed into a ditch, police said.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Overnight Shooter Kills Paterson Man, 27

Investigators were trying to determine who might've had the motive to shoot and kill a Paterson man overnight Saturday. Yeshawn Staggers, 27, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle shortly after 1 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Spends Thousands On Credit Card Stolen From Morris County Hotel Lobby, Police Say

A 69-year-old man spent thousands of dollars on a credit card he picked up in the lobby of a Morris County hotel, authorities said. Officers responding to a theft report at the Sonesta Select Hotel on Route 10 in Whippany found that Daniel Bergeron, of Convent Station, picked up another guest’s credit card on Thursday, June 9, Hanover Police said in a release on Friday, June 24.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

