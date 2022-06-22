Somerset County Man, 24, Nabbed In Home And Vehicle Burglaries: Prosecutor

Jason M. Milak, 24, of Branchburg Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 24-year-old Somerset County man accused of a string of home and car burglaries is facing various charges, authorities said.

Jason M. Milak was seen driving a work van before burglarizing a home on River Road in Branchburg Township on Monday, May 9, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release alongside local officials on Wednesday, June 22.

A month later, Milak, of Branchburg, was scared off by a resident of Cedar Grove Road who claimed that he had tried to break into a parked vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, a second resident’s vehicle was burglarized of a backpack with two laptops and several other electronics items sometime during the early morning hours, Taggart said.

A follow-up investigation led to the execution of a search warrant of Milak’s hotel room, where the proceeds were recovered the following day.

Detectives also found credit cards that had been stolen from the home burglary, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Milak was taken into custody at his workplace and charged with receiving stolen property, fraudulent possession of a credit card, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The burglaries remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.