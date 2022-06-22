Driver Tosses Gun Then Takes Off Running From McDonald's In Stafford

Authorities were on the hunt for a suspect who tossed a gun and other items from a car into a McDonald's parking lot and then took off running in Stafford County Wednesday, June 22.

Sergeant A.I. Assur had a short vehicle pursuit that ended when the suspect tossed the items into the McDonald's parking lot and then ran from the car around 1 p.m. in the Sunningdale Meadows off Staffordboro Boulevard, the sheriff's office said.

The gun and other items were recovered, but deputies were still attempting to locate the suspect. He is described as a black male, 5'7" tall, 160 pounds wearing a white tank top. The public's safety was not in jeopardy. If you have any information, please call our office at 540-658-4400 or 911.