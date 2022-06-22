Road Repairs and Closure on Tower Road in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Per the City of Oxford there is a notice of road repairs and closure on Tower Road. Work will start on Tower Road beginning Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and Tower Road will be closed to traffic on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

UPDATE 6/23/22 : Per the City of Oxford Tower Rd (between Wendy’s and Big Time Entertainment Center) will be closed Thursday 6/23/22 for construction purposes. Traffic will need to detour through Spring Branch Rd in front of Planet Fitness. Wendy’s, Big Time Entertainment and AOD credit union will all still be accessible via alternate entrances! Please pardon our progress. We anticipate the roadway to be reopened to traffic Friday afternoon.