Oxford, AL

Road Repairs and Closure on Tower Road in Oxford

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Oxford, AL – Per the City of Oxford there is a notice of road repairs and closure on Tower Road. Work will start on Tower Road beginning Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and Tower Road will be closed to traffic on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

UPDATE 6/23/22 : Per the City of Oxford Tower Rd (between Wendy’s and Big Time Entertainment Center) will be closed Thursday 6/23/22 for construction purposes. Traffic will need to detour through Spring Branch Rd in front of Planet Fitness. Wendy’s, Big Time Entertainment and AOD credit union will all still be accessible via alternate entrances! Please pardon our progress. We anticipate the roadway to be reopened to traffic Friday afternoon.

Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Government
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Plans for Freedom Week

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday the 28th the City of Oxford launches a series of shows for Freedom Week. All events are free admission and open to the public. Celebrate America with the Parker Memorial Chir & Orchestra at the Oxford Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Investigation at the Oldest Saloon in Alabama, Anniston’s Peerless Saloon & Grille

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston asked “Any TrueCrime fans out there?” Jeepers Investigations announced their upcoming investigation at the oldest saloon still standing in Alabama, The Peerless Saloon & Grille! You may recognize the Peerless from a few scenes in the Netflix movie “Devil All The Time”, where Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan filmed, and reportedly ate there even between scenes (the food REALLY is that good!)
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Blood Drive with LifeSouth in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Monday, June 27, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Held at the Oxford Alabama Public Library stop by the library to give blood for those in need. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

2022 Independence Day Celebration in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – Saturday, July 2, 2022 will be the Piedmont Independence Day Celebration. The event is hosted by the  Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee and held at the Piedmont Sports Complex from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Join them on Saturday, July 2nd for a festival of food, fun, and fireworks at the Piedmont Sports Complex.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont City Council Meeting, June 21st 2022

Piedmont, AL – Chairman of the Arts and Entertainment Committee, Terry Batey kicked off the planning session of the Tuesday Piedmont City Council Meeting. He discussed the “Independence Day Celebration” that will take place on July 2nd and how they are focused on children, incorporating a petting zoo, as well as horse rides. The total estimated cost for this event is $4,180.00. The Arts and Entertainment Committee has put up $1,000 of its own money and they have raised around $500 in sponsorships. The fireworks show alone costs approximately $2,000, and the council voted to put the $500 in sponsorships towards the cost of the fireworks.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Diversicare of Oxford Hosts Job Fair

Oxford, AL – On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Diversicare of Oxford Job will host a job fair at their location from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Stop by Diversicare of Oxford to learn more about their center and current opportunities! Current job opportunities: Certified Nursing Assistant Licensed Practical Nurse Certified Medication Technician Dietary Team Members
JOBS
Calhoun Journal

Teen After Hours Laser Tag in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Library is hosting a teen after hours laser tag event on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Teens can join in the Library after hours for a game of laser tag! This is a free event. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, […]
ANNISTON, AL
