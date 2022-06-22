ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ar0k_0gIjgJh700

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County.

Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street.

That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries.

Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide.

Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Deputies investigating a deadly shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Friday. According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting just before 4 a.m. Once on scene, law enforcement found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Door Dash delivered by probation officer in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department. Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle Crashes Into Heritage Oaks Hospital In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver accidentally sent their vehicle crashing into a building in Sacramento on Saturday night. The incident happened at Heritage Oaks Psychiatric Hospital, which is at 4250 Auburn Boulevard. A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson says paramedics are at the scene. No one was injured and the driver was able to exit the vehicle. It appears the crash was an accident.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elverta, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: woman found shot inside local business

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 2800 EL CENTRO ROAD. On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 3:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The caller advised a female subject had been shot inside of the business and was lying on the floor.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Reno woman that was reported missing in Sacramento has been found

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Reno woman who had been reported missing in Sacramento was found Saturday. According to the missing person report, 23-year-old Nayeli Imani Harrison went missing on June 14. Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
FOX40

Woman dies in 49er Tavern Plaza shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement recover 5 pounds of crystal meth during bust

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash. The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Home And Sheds Catch Fire In Del Paso Heights

DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A home and some sheds caught fire in Del Paso Heights on Saturday morning. At around 6:15 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department crews received the call of a fire at a home along Marysville Boulevard near Acacia Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had damaged some sheds on the property along with a bungalow-style home behind the main home. A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but parts of the property suffered heavy damage. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Placer County homicide of Sacramento man

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in connection with a March 20 homicide on Palladay Road. Sopheap Om, 44, of Stockton was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of Fred Cornacchioli, 53, of Sacramento on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane in Elverta, according to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

SJPD: Double-homicide suspect rushed officers with gun before being fatally shot

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose provided new details Friday about a standoff earlier this week that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a double-murder suspect.The incident began Tuesday night after police found a man shot on Mount Shasta Drive. He later died.Investigators say the suspect, identified as Raymond Calderon, then drove to Modesto where he shot and killed his second victim, a 29-year-old woman.On Wednesday, San Jose police found Calderon hiding in a shed behind a home near Edenvale Elementary School, which led to a seven-hour standoff with the armed suspect.San Jose Police Chief Anthony  Mata said that the standoff ended after Calderon raced out of the shed towards two officers with a gun in hand. "The suspect was observed with a gun in his right hand and was given several commands to drop the gun," Mata said. "Calderon ran and raised and pointed the gun at a special operations officer. Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him twice."Chief Mata said police found two stolen firearms at the scene. He said it is still not clear what Calderon's motive was for the double killing, but noted it did involve a domestic violence dispute. 
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen, 17, Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Alexander Jack Taylor In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One person is in custody in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Alexander Jack Taylor in Rancho Cordova that happened earlier this week, police said Thursday. Damien Martice Hartley, 17, was booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Center on a count of murder, The Rancho Cordova Police Department said. The department said Hartley was arrested by homicide detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday along Laurelhurst Drive, which is located along the east side of Highway 50 between the Mather Field and Zinfandel exits. Taylor was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead later on at an area hospital. Rancho Cordova police said there are no outstanding suspects.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Friends of slain Modesto mother vow to support her two kids

MODESTO, Calif. - Friends of Michelle Gonzales, the Modesto mother killed on Tuesday, have vowed to protect her two kids. The 29-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, in a violent crime spree that ended with three dead, including the suspect, Raymond Calderon. San Jose police shot and killed Calderon, during a standoff on Wednesday.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man suspected of assaulting another man in Tracy park arrested

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a search of more than 40 rooms at a Motel 6 in Tracy, the Tracy Police Department said they arrested a man suspected of assaulting another man at El Pescadero Park on June 20. A 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked at 2:20 a.m. on June 20 at El Pescadero Park […]
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy