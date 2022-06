Bitcoin (BTC) slipped under the $20,000 level in Asian hours on Wednesday as a brief relief rally seemed to reverse amid recession fears in broader equity markets. Prices dropped to just over $19,900 at press time, causing a 4% loss for traders in the past 24 hours and adding to a 7% slide over the past week. The decline came as analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) warned on Tuesday that “recession risks were “not fully priced in."

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO