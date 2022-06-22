ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Prince William and Kate to celebrate their 40th birthdays with joint party: Report

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s 40th birthdays have both passed, but it seems their milestones will be celebrated later this summer. The Mirror reported on June 20 that Prince William plans to hold a joint party with his wife, whose own party plans were reportedly canceled due to rising COVID-19 rates.

A portrait of Kate Middleton is heading to a place special to her and Prince William

According to The Mirror , the Duke has been given the green light to throw the party at Queen Elizabeth ’s Windsor Castle home or Sandringham Estate. Royal sources revealed to the outlet that it was agreed William and Kate should “celebrate their landmark birthdays in style. ”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who both turned 40 in 2022, will reportedly have a joint birthday party this summer

The Duchess turned 40 on Jan. 9 , while William recently celebrated his 40th birthday on June 21. On his big day, the Duke reunited with Big Issue v endor Dave Martin . William was seen visiting Dave at a Tesco supermarket in Hammersmith and reportedly took Dave a slice of chocolate birthday cake. Earlier in the month, the royal teamed up with the Big Issue vendor to sell copies of the magazine on the streets of London .

“I’ve heard somebody’s got a birthday coming up. Are you 21 again?,” Dave said in a conversation with William ahead of the royal’s birthday. The Duke replied, “I’d like to be 21 again, Dave. The big four-zero. Getting on a bit now.”

William admitted in an article for the magazine , which gives homeless, long-term unemployed and marginalized people the opportunity to earn an income, that he wanted to see what it was like to be a Big Issue vendor. The Duke penned that he is committed to continuing to do what he can to shine a light on homelessness in the months and years to come. “And while I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling,” William wrote. “I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.”

